Dr. Nancy Spalding, 65, died last week due to complications from a recent surgery, according to the East Carolina University political science department’s post to social media.
Like many of her former students, I was shocked when I heard the news of Dr. Spalding’s death. Dr. Spalding was a big influence on my life. I considered her a mentor because she taught me how to think critically about the issues, not just to accept things at face value. The lessons I learned from her have made me a better person and journalist.
A longtime tenured associate political science professor, Spalding had taught at ECU since 1987. Spalding served as assistant dean for the College of Arts and Sciences between 1996-99 before she was hired in 1999 as undergraduate director of the Department of Political Science. She taught six classes per academic year and in the summer. She was also the academic adviser for about 50 majors.
“Dr. Spalding’s passing has dealt a significant blow to the Political Science Department, our students and alumni, and others who worked with her on campus,” said Alethia Cook, chairperson for the Political Science Department. “Few people have been such a steadfast advocate for our students and the interests of the department. She was compassionate, kind, and committed. In the short time since she passed, many students and alumni have commented in conversation or on social media about the profound impact Dr. Spalding has had on their lives. They’ve said she is the reason they decided to study political science, that she gave her time freely to students in crisis or those who just wanted to talk, and that they have continued to keep in touch with her decades after their graduation. She will be sorely missed.”
Many years after I earned my diploma, Dr. Spalding invited me to one of her lectures. Using the Socratic method, Spalding was fearless in her questioning of self-assured students who came away as I did long ago learning that there is more than one side to an issue and that the beginning of wisdom is evaluating all views so as to come to an informed and intelligent conclusion.
Spalding also was passionate and inspiring in her faith as a Catholic. She also spent a year as a Fulbright Scholar teaching in Nigeria, and had published in several journals, including Polity, Third World Quarterly, and Studies in Comparative International.
Spalding’s dissertation was “The Poverty of Wealth: Developmental Policies and Their Relationship to Quality of Life Indicators in Less Developed Countries.”
Spalding opened my eyes to how government aid to developing nations may not necessarily be the best way of helping people. Having lived in the hills of Appalachia and rural eastern North Carolina, I’ve seen firsthand how federal and state policies have made a mess of things.
Spalding stayed in touch with many of her students who valued her friendship and keen mind.
A career high school teacher, Steven Hill taught at JH Rose between 2000 and 2019, and now teaches in the Wake County public schools. Hill said in the early 1990s, students would invite speakers to discuss topics related to the U.S. Constitution. Through the Constitutional Issues Forum, Spalding befriended Hill and many of his history major friends.
“We kept in touch over the decades and often had pleasant conversations that were always politically centered,” said Hill, who taught part-time for the ECU Department of History as an adjunct lecturer from around 2008 to 2016. “In the eyes of many, including myself, professors like Dr. Spalding made ECU great: not the sports teams or the new buildings. Students could always count on Dr. Spalding to be there with sage advice. This is a great loss for the students of ECU. Requiescat in Pace, Dr. Spalding!”
When the Political Science Department posted the news to its Facebook page, nearly 70 people left comments in tribute to Spalding’s legacy.
AJ Modlin wrote: “Oh wow Dr. Spalding was a wonderful person, advisor, and professor! Rest in peace! Thank you for advising me to my forever career!”
Drew Dale said: “Dr. Spalding was so kind and inspiring to me. I often thought of her words during my time in law school as a source of encouragement and inspiration. I still display her oh-so-carefully chosen books from her class on my shelves as gentle reminders of her expansive thoughts. May she rest in peace and her family have the strength to endure. Thank you ECU for gracing us with her presence.”
Christopher Kent wrote: Dr. Spalding will be greatly missed. She was the reason I studied political science. I met her my first day at ECU and she helped me whenever I needed help. She inspired me in my teaching style and how I approached my students. The world lost an amazing person.”
Miles Layton is Ohio Region Editor for APG Ohio and the former editor of The Perquimans Weekly.