Dr. Nancy Spalding, 65, died last week due to complications from a recent surgery, according to the East Carolina University political science department’s post to social media.

Like many of her former students, I was shocked when I heard the news of Dr. Spalding’s death. Dr. Spalding was a big influence on my life. I considered her a mentor because she taught me how to think critically about the issues, not just to accept things at face value. The lessons I learned from her have made me a better person and journalist.

Miles Layton is Ohio Region Editor for APG Ohio and the former editor of The Perquimans Weekly.