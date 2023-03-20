Max.jpg

Max works to activate his “automatic door opener” with a mix of whines and barks.

 Contributed photo/Mark Rutledge

The work-from-home culture has produced commentary and memes about how happy it has made American dogs. For my dog, Max, the opposite is true. My being at home makes him a nervous wreck.

For dogs — and humans, if we’re being honest — routine is everything. My teleworking one day per week is disrupting both our routines.

