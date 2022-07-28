They were small and scurried about on webbed feet. My mother called them lizards (and they are of that species), but I loved watching chameleons turn from a bright pea-green color to a dull, dirty gray, depending on the surface they were on. I read somewhere there are over 200 species of these chameleons.

Changing colors to adapt to their surroundings may also be called cloaking or camouflaging. The chameleon is ranked among the unclean animals in Leviticus 11:30: “the gecko, the monitor lizard, the wall lizard, the skink, and the chameleon” are unclean for you.