According to two sources, the first recorded instance of our annual Thanksgiving holiday tradition in America dates back to either 1619 or 1637. It was not until 1863 that President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving an official U.S. holiday, placing it on the calendar as the last Thursday of November.

In December 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt changed Thanksgiving to the fourth Thursday in November to avoid confusion in years where there is a fifth Thursday in November. He also reasoned that this change would slightly lengthen the holiday season, which was good for the economy.