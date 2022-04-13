“Behold the Lamb that comes to take the sins of the world,” John the Baptist shouts, waist-deep in the muddy Jordan River.
Jesus walks near the crowds of those running to see the preacher that had set things right. He preached righteousness and repentance, so many went out to see what God had laid on Him to say.
John was diligently fulfilling Isaiah 40. He was preaching good news throughout Israel that God was coming to deliver the Israelites and He would be strong enough to overcome all things in the world. John prepared the way for the Christ.
Keep your eyes on Jesus.
Jesus spent his days encouraging the lowly, blessing the outcast, loving the poor, correcting the prideful and modeling the perfect life of God. Jesus was God, and it was recognizable to anyone who looked at Him.
They got confused when they compared Jesus to other prophets or even their scriptures. Jesus taught Peter this the night Peter’s faith compelled him to step out onto stormy waters and walk toward Jesus on the waves. The moment Peter lost sight of Jesus, he sank. Keep your eyes on Jesus.
During the week of Passover, thousands of people from many miles around brought lambs to be slaughtered on the sacred hill. It was essential to pick a near-perfect lamb and then maintain its safety for the whole trip until it arrived for sacrifice.
The lamb was the central figure in the sacrifice, the feasts and all the week’s aims. The lamb was to provide innocent blood for us who are sinners tainted by death’s wages. The lamb’s blood was innocent, but insufficient for all sins forever. Thankfully, there was a lamb that God sent. And, He is sufficient.
Jesus lived a righteous life in all things. He was sufficient because of being human and innocent by being obedient in all things. Jesus was crucified on Passover. His blood poured out for all of us to give us eternal salvation. Humanity wanted a king that would create justice, but what we never notice is our own injustice’s cost. Jesus paid the price of what we owe because we have all fallen short.
We want a king to set right Russia, Nazis, racism and selfishness, yet we don’t fear the amount of vengeance would rush upon us if He made all things right immediately. We wanted a warrior, but we needed a savior, at least first.
Isaiah encourages Israel in chapter 40 of his document by telling them that a king will come that will bring just reward for everyone. The Revelation echoes this thought with the last “Behold” in the Bible. “Behold, I come quickly with rewards for the faithful!”
What are you beholding? Do you spend your days frantically seeing all that is news in the world? Or, are you looking at the Savior?
Behold the Lamb that comes to take away the sins of the earth. He is the same who comes quickly to set everything right in the world. Keep your eyes on Him. He is coming quickly. He offers salvation today. Turn your eyes to the Lamb.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is pastor at Askewville Assembly of God. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.