For from the creation of the world the invisible things of Him are clearly seen, being understood through the things that are made, even His eternal power and Godhead, so that they are without excuse.
-Romans 1:20
Why do I believe there is a God?
When I think for myself instead of believing everything that I’m told, there seems to be so many inconsistencies in the world’s reasons for discounting God.
Let’s take the Theory of Evolution for example. Where are the skeletons of those evolving? Why would there not be evolution today?
Did you know that a group of scientists have proved that man did not evolve but started as man? You probably haven’t because those who want you to believe Darwin don’t want you to hear anything contrary to that theory.
People will also tell you scientists don’t believe in a creator, but that is part and not all scientists.
When I think for myself – this is what I see:
• There is perfect order in the way the earth and the universe works.
• The tilt of the earth is what makes it habitable. The tilt in any other direction would make seasons so severe, we could not survive. The moon actually stabilizes that movement.
• There is a magnetic field around the earth that protects us from solar radiation.
• Earth has an insulating atmosphere that keeps it warm.
• Our atmosphere also provides water, oxygen and other chemicals that make life possible.
• In the rest of the universe everything works with the same precision.
• Physics tells us that an object has to be set in motion by force. It will remain in place unless pushed or pulled into motion. Once in motion, it will travel a straight path unless another force changes its path. Force requires some type of life. A lifeless object cannot move to push or pull another object to begin the motion.
• When I look at the world around me and all its beauty, the many colors, the unlimited variety of plants, animals, fish and birds, how can I believe it all came about without planning by an intelligence higher than our own?
Man has, from the very beginning, tried to believe in anything but God. It is no different today. There have been many men who set out to prove that there is no God or the Bible is not true and ended up realizing that there is a God and the Bible is provable. Finding God is not only emotion, but knowledge and wisdom.
But my mind is not all that tells me there is a God. My experience tells me it is so.
I know the change that has happened inside of me since I asked Him into my life.
I feel His presence with me and in me. He speaks to me in a still, quiet voice. He nudges me when I do something wrong. He urges me to do what is right. This is something you cannot understand unless you experience it for yourself.
If you have not experienced God for yourself, start your search today. He will prove Himself to be true.
Sylvia Hughes is a longtime Sunday School and women’s Bible study teacher, and a retired newspaper editor. She can be reached via email at blameditations@gmail.com.