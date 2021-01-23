Beyond the Books: Crafting Eases Insomnia

Are you one of those really amazing crafty people who can create beautiful objects out of ordinary material?
Whether you fall into this category or just enjoy the process, you can still reap the health benefits of crafting.
It may be obvious that one major benefit is reduced stress, but there are so many more!
A craft that involves repetitive motion encourages the release of serotonin, a natural anti-depressant.
That same repetitive motion may also help relieve insomnia.
Have you noticed a sense of satisfaction by completing a project from beginning to end? This often leads to improved self-esteem. Create new friendships by becoming part of craft groups, including those found online.
Read about more of the benefits of crafting from Ashley Foster’s Crafting for Health article on the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture website (https://www.uaex.edu/life-skills-wellness/personal-family-well-being/navigating-life-blog/crafting_for_health.aspx).
If you are looking for a new craft to try, drop by the library during the month of February to pick up our Craft Carryout kits. Adults and teens can try their hand at quilling, where coiled paper strips are used to create designs.
Younger children can pick up construction paper and a Valentine tree printout. You can also find instructional videos on our Perquimans County Library YouTube channel.
New Books
Fiction:
- Spin – Patricia Cornwell
- Twenty – James Grippando
- All the Colors of Night – Jayne Ann Krentz
- Deadly Cross – James Patterson
- Neighbors – Danielle Steel
- Hush-Hush – Stuart Woods
Large Print:
- The Sentinel – Lee Child
- Piece of My Heart – Mary Higgins Clark
- The Law of Innocence – Michael Connelly
- The Awakening – Nora Roberts
Audiobooks:
- The Sentinel – Lee Child
- The Law of Innocence – Michael Connelly
- Fortune and Glory – Janet Evanovich
- The Awakening – Nora Roberts
Juvenile fiction:
- Bad Kitty Gets a Bath – Nick Bruel
- King and the Dragonflies – Kacen Callender
- The Smartest Kid in the Universe – Chris Grabenstein
- Cat Kid Comic Club – Dav Pilkey
- Jangles A Big Fish Story – David Shannon
- Interrupting Cow and the Chicken Crossing the Road – Jane Yolen