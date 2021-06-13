Beyond the Books: Deathclock.com

I’m going to die August 12, 2044. At least, that’s what Deathclock.com predicts.
However, if my outlook on life turns pessimistic, my life span is predicted to be a great deal shorter.
In that case, my predicted date of death is June 20 of this year. Wow…is optimism that important to a person’s health and longetivity?
According to a 2008 Harvard Health Publishing article (“Optimism and Your Health”) this is true! In one study, pessimistic cardiac patients were three times more likely to suffer heart attacks or need cardiac surgeries than those who look at the sunny side of life.
Optimistic folks are also less likely to suffer from hypertension or to develop viral respiratory symptoms.
If you tend to look at your glass as half-empty, here are some ways to change your outlook. Focus on your successes and the positive things in your life. Maybe even keep a gratitude diary so you can review it on those difficult days.
When a problem pops up, focus on finding a solution and not on the problem itself. And since pessimists tend to make dismal predictions of the future, stay away from Deathclock.com.
New Books
Fiction: Turn a Blind Eye – Jeffrey Archer
The Final Twist – Jeffrey Deaver
Large Print: The Newcomer – Mary Kay Andrews
The Final Twist – Jeffrey Deaver
The Lady Has a Past - Amanda Quick
Miss Julia Happily Ever After – Ann B. Ross
Nonfiction: Ida B. the Queen – Michelle Duster
Audiobook: The Bounty – Janet Evanovich
The Other Emily – Dean Koontz
Run for Cover – Michael Ledwidge
Juvenile:
What Ollie Saw – Joukje Akveld
Not Yeti – Kelly DiPucchio
Dog Squad – Chris Grabenstein
Sulwe – Lupita Nyong
Stamped (For Kids) – Jason Reynolds
I’m On It – Andrea Tsurumi
The Day You Begin – Jacqueline Woodson