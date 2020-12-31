Recently, I participated in a discussion about the origin of Santa’s red suit. History.com details an interesting account of Santa’s evolution.
Nicholas of Bari (or Myra) was revered for his care of the sick and poor during his lifetime, approximately 280 A.D. – 343 A.D., near what is now Turkey.
As a saint, he became the protector of children and sailors and was celebrated each year on December 6, the anniversary of his death. Many centuries later people still looked favorably on St. Nicholas, particularly in Holland where he was affectionately known as Sinter Klaas.
Many Dutch families populated New York by the late 18th and early 19th centuries, although at this point Saint Nick would not be recognizable to us today. While he wore a red coat, he also wore a wide brimmed or tri-corner hat and stockings.
Santa can thank Clement Clarke Moore’s “’Twas the Night before Christmas” poem for his jolly personality and his mode of transportation – flying reindeer. This poem also inspired Thomas Nast’s Harper’s Weekly illustrations, which is where Santa finally gets his modern day appearance.
New books:
Fiction
Daylight – David Baldacci
Law of Innocence – Michael Connelly
NYPD Red 6 – James Patterson
Large Print
Daylight – David Baldacci
I’ll Be Seeing You – Elizabeth Berg (non-fiction)
Picture Books / Early Readers
I Spy with My Little Eye Animal Escape – Steve Smallman
I Spy with My Little Eye Vehicle Adventure – Steve Smallman
School of Fish Crossing the Current – Jane Yolen