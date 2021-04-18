Beyond the Books: Saturday Hours Resume

Some folks subscribe to the thought that one should never throw away a book.
After finding one soaked in an unpleasant fluid (not at Perquimans County library…our community is awesome!), I can tell you that is not always true.
Sometimes a book cannot be saved. What can you do with one that is past its useful life as reading material, but not so bad it belongs in the trash bin? Turn it into a work of art!
Book folding has gained in popularity in the past years and you can find really amazing and intricate examples online.
This month, our Craft Carryout for adults, teens, and older children is a book folding hedgehog. Drop by the library to pick up supplies for this or for the children’s craft, which is a felt bookmark.
Beginning May 3, the library will be open additional hours! Our schedule will be:
Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Wednesdays, Fridays: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
New Books:
Large Print
Fast Ice – Clive Cussler
Meant To Be – Jude Deveraux
The Four Winds – Kristin Hannah
Fiction
The Bounty – Janet Evanovich
The Other Emily – Dean Koontz
A Matter of Life and Death – Philip Margolin
Night Fall – Nancy Mehl
Mrs. Wiggins – Mary Monroe
Double Jeopardy – Stuart Woods
Audiobook
Serpentine – Jonathan Kellerman
Young Adult
Chain of Iron – Cassandra Clare
The Desolation of Devil’s Acre – Ransom Riggs
Juvenile
The Place of No Stars – Erin Hunter
The Rock From the Sky – John Klassen
Scaredy Cat – James Patterson
Parents’ Day Surprise – Pete the Cat
Dog Man Mothering Heights – Dav Pilkey
Bear Can’t Wait – Karma Wilson