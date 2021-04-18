Beyond the Books: Saturday Hours Resume

Michele Lawrence

Some folks subscribe to the thought that one should never throw away a book.

After finding one soaked in an unpleasant fluid (not at Perquimans County library…our community is awesome!), I can tell you that is not always true.

Sometimes a book cannot be saved. What can you do with one that is past its useful life as reading material, but not so bad it belongs in the trash bin? Turn it into a work of art!

Book folding has gained in popularity in the past years and you can find really amazing and intricate examples online.

This month, our Craft Carryout for adults, teens, and older children is a book folding hedgehog. Drop by the library to pick up supplies for this or for the children’s craft, which is a felt bookmark.

Beginning May 3, the library will be open additional hours! Our schedule will be:

Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesdays, Fridays: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

New Books:

Large Print

Fast Ice – Clive Cussler

Meant To Be – Jude Deveraux

The Four Winds – Kristin Hannah

Fiction

The Bounty – Janet Evanovich

The Other Emily – Dean Koontz

A Matter of Life and Death – Philip Margolin

Night Fall – Nancy Mehl

Mrs. Wiggins – Mary Monroe

Double Jeopardy – Stuart Woods

Audiobook

Serpentine – Jonathan Kellerman

Young Adult

Chain of Iron – Cassandra Clare

The Desolation of Devil’s Acre – Ransom Riggs

Juvenile

The Place of No Stars – Erin Hunter

The Rock From the Sky – John Klassen

Scaredy Cat – James Patterson

Parents’ Day Surprise – Pete the Cat

Dog Man Mothering Heights – Dav Pilkey

Bear Can’t Wait – Karma Wilson

Perquimans Librarian Michele Lawrence can be reached at mlawrence@pettigrewlibraries.org