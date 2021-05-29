Beyond the Books: Tails and Tales

Library summer reading programs began in the 1890s to encourage children to read during the long months away from the classroom. Perquimans County Library continues that tradition this year with our theme Tails and Tales.
We plan to have lots of fun INSIDE the library this year, including games and crafts! While some of our programs will be virtual you can join us in our program room to watch them on our big TV.
Registration helps us plan for prizes at the end of summer but it isn’t required to participate in our programs; everyone is welcome. A private donor has pledged to donate pet food to Tri-County Animal Shelter for each completed reading log returned as an extra incentive. Registration and packet pick up begins June 1.
New Books
Fiction:
A Gambling Man – David Baldacci
Aftermath – Terri Blackstock
Risk Factor – Michael Brandman
A Distant Shore – Karen Kingsbury
Country Proud – Linda Lael Miller
Summer of Lost and Found – Mary Alice Monroe
21st Birthday – James Patterson
The Last Odyssey – James Rollins
The Kitchen Front – Jennifer Ryan
Finding Ashley – Danielle Steel
Family Reunion – Nancy Thayer
That Summer – Jennifer Weiner
Large Print: No Way Out – Fern Michaels
Eternal – Lisa Scottoline
Audiobook: Life After Death – Sister Souljah
Juvenile: Kate the Chemist The Birthday Blastoff – Dr. Kate Biberdorf
Bedtime for Bad Kitty – Nick Bruel
Pinkalicious and the Robo-Pup – Victoria Kann
Best Nerds Forever – James Patterson
The Alligator Who Came for Dinner – Steve Smallman