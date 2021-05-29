Beyond the Books: Tails and Tales

Michele Lawrence

Perquimans County Librarian

Library summer reading programs began in the 1890s to encourage children to read during the long months away from the classroom. Perquimans County Library continues that tradition this year with our theme Tails and Tales.

We plan to have lots of fun INSIDE the library this year, including games and crafts! While some of our programs will be virtual you can join us in our program room to watch them on our big TV.

Registration helps us plan for prizes at the end of summer but it isn’t required to participate in our programs; everyone is welcome. A private donor has pledged to donate pet food to Tri-County Animal Shelter for each completed reading log returned as an extra incentive. Registration and packet pick up begins June 1.

New Books

Fiction:

A Gambling Man – David Baldacci

Aftermath – Terri Blackstock

Risk Factor – Michael Brandman

A Distant Shore – Karen Kingsbury

Country Proud – Linda Lael Miller

Summer of Lost and Found – Mary Alice Monroe

21st Birthday – James Patterson

The Last Odyssey – James Rollins

The Kitchen Front – Jennifer Ryan

Finding Ashley – Danielle Steel

Family Reunion – Nancy Thayer

That Summer – Jennifer Weiner

Large Print: No Way Out – Fern Michaels

Eternal – Lisa Scottoline

Audiobook: Life After Death – Sister Souljah

Juvenile: Kate the Chemist The Birthday Blastoff – Dr. Kate Biberdorf

Bedtime for Bad Kitty – Nick Bruel

Pinkalicious and the Robo-Pup – Victoria Kann

Best Nerds Forever – James Patterson

The Alligator Who Came for Dinner – Steve Smallman

