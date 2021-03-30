Beyond the Books: Technology

Michele Lawrence

For good or bad, nearly every aspect of our lives involves computers. You find computer technology is now essential for store transactions and doctor visits; even our cars contain computers!

Some folks consider Ada Lovelace, who lived in England in the early 19th century, to be the first computer programmer as she wrote the first machine algorithm (before the machine actually existed). NCpedia.org credits Governor Luther Hodges for ushering information technology to NC in the 1950s by creating the Department of Administration, which in turn developed data processing centers throughout our state.

Beginning April 7, a limited number of public computers will be available for use at the library by appointment with a limit of one hour per day. While the number of vaccinated people are rising, we still require masks to be worn while in the library. Please give us a call at 426-5319 to reserve a computer.

New Books

Fiction:

The Power Couple – Alex Berenson

Dark Sky – C.J. Box

A Simple Murder – Linda Castillo

The Paris Library – Janet Skeslien Charles

Missing and Endangered – J. A. Jance

Golden in Death – J. D. Robb

The Affair – Danielle Steel

A Fatal Lie – Charles Todd

Large Print:

Faithless in Death – J. D. Robb

The Stone Wall – Beverly Lewis

The Vineyard at Painted Moon – Susan Mallery

Nonfiction:

The Other Madisons – Bettye Kearse

Audiobooks:

Tom Clancy’s Scorched Earth – George Galdorisi

Four Winds – Kristin Hannah

The Unwilling – John Hart

Malicious – James Patterson

Juvenile:

Jack Gets Zapped – Mac Barnett & Greg Pizzoli

Sunny the Bunny Goes to Camp – Jace Higgins & Paige Bekish

Pinkalicious Happy Birthday – Victoria Kann

A New Day – Brad Meltzer

Unspeakable The Tulsa Race Massacre – Carole Boston Weatherford

Before the Ever After – Jacqueline Woodson

Bear Outside – Jane Yolen

Perquimans Librarian Michele Lawrence can be reached at mlawrence@pettigrewlibraries.org