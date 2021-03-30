Beyond the Books: Technology

For good or bad, nearly every aspect of our lives involves computers. You find computer technology is now essential for store transactions and doctor visits; even our cars contain computers!
Some folks consider Ada Lovelace, who lived in England in the early 19th century, to be the first computer programmer as she wrote the first machine algorithm (before the machine actually existed). NCpedia.org credits Governor Luther Hodges for ushering information technology to NC in the 1950s by creating the Department of Administration, which in turn developed data processing centers throughout our state.
Beginning April 7, a limited number of public computers will be available for use at the library by appointment with a limit of one hour per day. While the number of vaccinated people are rising, we still require masks to be worn while in the library. Please give us a call at 426-5319 to reserve a computer.
New Books
Fiction:
The Power Couple – Alex Berenson
Dark Sky – C.J. Box
A Simple Murder – Linda Castillo
The Paris Library – Janet Skeslien Charles
Missing and Endangered – J. A. Jance
Golden in Death – J. D. Robb
The Affair – Danielle Steel
A Fatal Lie – Charles Todd
Large Print:
Faithless in Death – J. D. Robb
The Stone Wall – Beverly Lewis
The Vineyard at Painted Moon – Susan Mallery
Nonfiction:
The Other Madisons – Bettye Kearse
Audiobooks:
Tom Clancy’s Scorched Earth – George Galdorisi
Four Winds – Kristin Hannah
The Unwilling – John Hart
Malicious – James Patterson
Juvenile:
Jack Gets Zapped – Mac Barnett & Greg Pizzoli
Sunny the Bunny Goes to Camp – Jace Higgins & Paige Bekish
Pinkalicious Happy Birthday – Victoria Kann
A New Day – Brad Meltzer
Unspeakable The Tulsa Race Massacre – Carole Boston Weatherford
Before the Ever After – Jacqueline Woodson
Bear Outside – Jane Yolen