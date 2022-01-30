“Preach the Word,” Dr. Mark Rutland shook my hand on stage and admonished me.
At that time, what he said felt flippant or cliché. I now understand the meaningful charge he gave me that day.
He wasn’t stating vain words or even simply quoting scripture. He was launching me with a compassionate heart laced with the power of the Word of the Lord. I cherish those words spoken to me on my commencement day.
You know this is not the first time these words have been uttered together. Paul’s last words to his dear friend and son in the faith tell him to be ready to preach when planned and during interruptions and do whatever necessary to convince people of the good news of Jesus’ love.
To preach means to herald. God calls us to be the messengers of great news to all people. We are not ambassadors. We carry the report, but we do not negotiate the terms. Jesus is returning and will set right everything He has already promised us. And, just before Paul tells him to preach this Word from God, he reminds Timothy what it is.
The Bible is the written Word of God. If you read it, you learn how to be saved through Jesus. God breathed out every word of these ancient manuscripts. Don’t rush past this point. We should meditate on this.
Paul then gives us four incredible helps that come from learning scripture. The Bible will teach, reproof, correct and train us for righteousness. Each of these words has the significance to enrich our lives.
Scripture teaches. It means it shows us what is right. I can learn the right way to live when I see how the creator of life designed, directed and delivered us. The things He delivered others from are things I should keep away from. Do we recognize the blessing of seeing right living in the instruction of the Lord?
Scripture is also helpful in reproof. I don’t know about you, but I’m not too fond of this word. Well, actually, I mean, I don’t like to be reproved, yet it is such a blessing to have the Word of God reprove with gentleness, conviction and illustration.
How many times have you read a story or command in His Word and realized, “Ah, that’s where I went wrong.” Praise God for this. How much better would it be if we all were changed by reading instead of experiencing pain? My wife always says, “You can learn from mentors or broken bones.”
Then, the Bible is useful for correction. When we see where we are wrong, we can see how to get back on the right track. The beauty of the Word is God offers forgiveness over and over. We can start over tomorrow and correct our walk.
Lastly, the Bible is beneficial for training us in righteousness. It trains us for the long-distance journey God is calling us to endure. We are working hard to go the long haul. I want to see the destination at the end of the paths of righteousness. The Bible guides us there. How essential is this companion to our lives?
I want to herald the good news of Jesus for the rest of my days. I want to fulfill the charge from Paul and Dr. Rutland. God has called me to “preach the Word!” I know that it is good to say what is right, what is wrong, how to get right and how to stay right, or in other words, the Bible teaches, reproofs, corrects and trains us.