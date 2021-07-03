All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives. It corrects us when we are wrong and teaches us to do what is right. God uses it to prepare and equip his people to do every good work. — 2 Timothy 3: 16-17
I must admit to you, not without sorrow, that when I was younger I had some doubts about some parts of scripture, specifically some of the things Paul wrote. I justified it by Paul’s own words that some things were his beliefs and some were things God told him.
Then as I was reading I came across Charles Colson’s words: “The Bible’s power rests upon the fact that it is the reliable, errorless, infallible word of God. On this the Christian faith stands or falls, for if there are errors in the Bible, it is flawed and so is our faith.”
I could not get away from those words. A decision had to be made because what he said was true. If one thing in the Bible is not true, then how could I know if the rest is true? If the whole Bible is true, I had to believe some things by faith.
I began to pray and meditate. These are the things that made me accept the Bible as errorless and infallible:
1. It is inspired by God the Holy Spirit and He cannot lie. In 2 Timothy 3:16, the ESV says “all scripture is breathed out by God.”
2. God’s mind is infinite, mine is not. The Bible is not against logic, it is above it. “For My thoughts are not your thoughts, nor are your ways My ways,” says the Lord. “For as the heavens are higher than the earth, so are My ways higher than your ways, and My thoughts than your thoughts.”
3. There were things people in New Testament days knew when they read it that I don’t know. What seems like conflict to me was perfectly understood by them.
4. Some things strange to me were customs of the day. I need to study them.
5. Some things need to be read in context with other scripture to get a clear understanding.
6. There were some things I didn’t want to accept. L. Paul Harvey said, “Men do not reject the Bible because it contradicts itself but because it contradicts them.”
Going back to Paul, this is the Apostle Peter’s words, “And remember, our Lord’s patience gives people time to be saved. This is what our beloved brother Paul also wrote to you with the wisdom God gave him speaking of these things in all of his letters. Some of his comments are hard to understand, and those who are ignorant and unstable have twisted his letters to mean something quite different, just as they do with other parts of Scripture. And this will result in their destruction.”
I didn’t want to be one of those. I remembered, too, that James, John and Peter accepted the gospel Paul preached when he was with them in Jerusalem.
As I studied more, it seemed that some things Paul wrote were to correct situations he was dealing with at certain churches. Other things he wrote were hard to accept because of the culture we have been raised in but are the truth.
I also realized that Paul is one of the greatest reasons to believe in the resurrection of Jesus. He was like a bulldog on the heels of Christians, arresting them and approving of violence toward them. Then he met Jesus on the road to Damascus and his whole life changed. Paul is proof positive that Jesus lives!
Why would a well-educated, zealous, respected Pharisee give up everything in his life to be beaten, stoned, jailed and hunted by his brethren the Jews, maligned by false prophets — often in hunger and thirst — and finally be willing to die unless he did meet the living Lord Jesus?
Everyone who follows Christ may not go through this struggle. But if you do, it is an issue you have to solve. You must accept it all or reject it entirely.