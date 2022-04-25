A young magazine reporter accepted an assignment from her editor to spend a week roaming around California in a rented van and write about the experience. The story explores the concepts behind “vanlife” — which can range from full-time living just above four wheels to short trips in rented recreational vehicles.
The excursion described in The New York Times Magazine story was in response to an idealized version of vanlife popularized on social media during the pandemic. People like me, who never go on Instagram or TikTok, had no idea there are hordes of young people who became bored during the pandemic and decided to strike out into the wide-open spaces.
It actually makes perfect sense that anyone, young or old, might decide that exploring the natural beauty of America is preferable to remaining in protective isolation. Leave it to young people, however, to rebrand something that’s been around for a very long time.
As I was reading about this daring two-person, weeklong excursion in a rented van outfitted with kitchen equipment and sleeping quarters, I experienced a definite deja vu. “Where have I seen this before?” I asked myself.
And then it hit me. It was during the 1960s and ’70s — with my parents. Hitting the road with sleeping bags, a Coleman cookstove and compact sleeping quarters is something that our family of six did for at least two weeks out of every year of my childhood.
While we referred to the overall experience as “vacation,” we also had a name for the alternative living standards during our time away from home. We called it “camping.”
Who knew that my parents were such hipsters?
My mom and dad were so cool, they once loaded their kids into a 1965 Chevy Impala and drove from North Carolina to Colorado and New Mexico pulling a foldout camper behind. Grandma Rutledge went along with us for that one.
We stopped at Stuckey’s and KOA campgrounds going and coming. The camper sheltered us in both a Rocky Mountain snowstorm and a New Mexico desert. It was awesome.
When I was older and in college, I did something similar to what the kids were doing in the magazine story. With three friends and two vehicles, we explored a large portion of California. Like the friends in the story, we went hiking in Yosemite National Park, and we rented overnight spots in state and federal parks.
We were young and relatively cool. But we still called it camping.
Before we had children, my wife and I rented a van with those same friends and drove deep into Mexico’s Baja California to stay on an isolated beach for 10 days with no facilities whatsoever. It was way awesome.
We don’t go camping much anymore. Vacations with our kids have mostly involved beach-house rentals. Also awesome.
Sharon and I do occasionally drive our minivan for overnight stays with friends and family at a beautiful spot on the North Toe River in Mitchell County, North Carolina. We take the seats out and sleep in the van.
We never stay for more than a couple of nights. Does that qualify as vanlife?
It’s awesome, whatever it is.