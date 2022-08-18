“The word of the Lord came to him; ‘Go at once to Zarephath of Sidon and stay there. I have commanded a widow in that place to supply you with food.’ So he went to Zarephath. When he came to the town gate, a widow was there gathering sticks. He called to her and asked, ‘Would you bring me a little water in a jar so I may have a drink?’ As she was going to get it, he called, ‘And bring me, please, a piece of bread.’ “ 1 Kings 17:8-11.

The prophet Elijah confronted the evil King Ahab about worshipping false gods. He prophesied there would be no rain, not even dew, in the next few years. Then God sent Elijah on the journey where he met the widow. But before he reached Zarephath, he spent time by a brook where he was fed by ravens morning and night.