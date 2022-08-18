“The word of the Lord came to him; ‘Go at once to Zarephath of Sidon and stay there. I have commanded a widow in that place to supply you with food.’ So he went to Zarephath. When he came to the town gate, a widow was there gathering sticks. He called to her and asked, ‘Would you bring me a little water in a jar so I may have a drink?’ As she was going to get it, he called, ‘And bring me, please, a piece of bread.’ “ 1 Kings 17:8-11.
The prophet Elijah confronted the evil King Ahab about worshipping false gods. He prophesied there would be no rain, not even dew, in the next few years. Then God sent Elijah on the journey where he met the widow. But before he reached Zarephath, he spent time by a brook where he was fed by ravens morning and night.
1 Kings 17:12-14 continues, “‘As surely as the Lord your God lives,’ she (the widow) replied, ‘I don’t have any bread — only a handful of flour in a jar and a little oil in a jug. I am gathering a few sticks to take home and make a meal for myself and my son, that we may eat it — and die.’“
We are not privy to the widow’s name or her son’s age; he must have been relatively young for Elijah to take him in his arms and carry him up the stairs to the upper room. However, she and her son were apparently so near starvation that she thought their next meal would be their last and that they would die.
Nevertheless, the need to care for another human being led her to make bread, using the last of her flour and oil to bake for the prophet.
In 1 Kings 17:13-14, “Elijah said to her, ‘Don’t be afraid. Go home and do as you have said. But first, make a small cake of bread for me from what you have and bring it to me, and then make something for yourself and your son. For this is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says: ‘The jar of flour will not be used up, and the jug of oil will not run dry until the day the Lord gives rain on the land.’“
Elijah and the widow had never met before, but she knew that the man of God was coming. Yet, he requested food and water despite her poverty-stricken status. This placed the widow in a dire predicament. Nonetheless, she did as she was bid. She had enough flour and oil to bake bread for Elijah, her son and herself. And the flour and oil did not run out. Trust and faith prompted her to do this.
But in a tragic turn of events, her son became quite ill and he died. The widow’s faith faltered.
“What do you have against me, man of God? Did you come to remind me of my sin and kill my son?” she says in 1 Kings 17:18. Indeed, this was no accident. It came after the blessings Elijah had promised as provided by God — the prophet’s appearance to help the widow; the faith and response of the woman; the continuous and miraculous supply of flour and oil. By chance, the widow may have thought she was immune to problems by having the prophet in her home. Even so, God put a bump in the road.
Many parents who have lost a child empathize with the widow, asking questions like, “Why did this happen to my child, Lord? I don’t understand this, God. It doesn’t make sense, and it doesn’t seem fair. Am I being punished for my sins, Lord?”
I believe the sin the widow was referring to in the previous verse was similar to what so many of us experience today. We may be more interested in God’s physical blessings than in His spiritual nourishment and the miracle of getting to know Him. And getting to know Him is our fundamental need.
We may be crushed, overwhelmed, and devastated by a death, debilitating disease, social ostracism, or persecution. Peter reminds us of suffering because we’re a Christian in 1 Peter 4:12-13 and 16-17: “Dear friends, do not be surprised at the painful trial you are suffering, as though something strange were happening to you. But rejoice that you participate in the sufferings of Christ so that you may be overjoyed when his glory is revealed. If you suffer as a Christian, do not be ashamed, but praise God that you bear that name. For it is time for judgment to begin with the family of God, and if it begins with us, what will the outcome be for those who do not obey the gospel of God?”
Elijah did not negatively react to the widow’s response and tone. He responded with positive compassion, caring, and action. He reached out to her need and then took the matter directly to the Lord.
“‘Give me your son,’ Elijah replied,” according to 1 Kings 17:19-23. “He took him (the widow’s son) from her arms, carried him to the upper room when he was staying, and laid him on his bed. Then he cried out to the Lord, ‘O Lord my God, have you brought tragedy also upon this widow I am staying with by causing her son to die?’ Then he stretched himself out on the boy three times and cried to the Lord, ‘O Lord my God, let this boy’s life return to him!’ The Lord heard Elijah’s cry, and the boy’s life returned to him, and he lived. Elijah picked up the child and carried him down from the room into the house. He gave him to his mother and said, ‘Look, your son is alive!’“
According to the Scripture, this was a first! No one had ever been raised from the dead before. But Elijah knew nothing — nothing — was impossible with the Lord.
What an exciting story that teaches us to care for others while demonstrating faith! O Lord, restore in us the lost art of caring for others.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.