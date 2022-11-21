Our cat, Jasper, might finally be in danger of finding himself on the negative side of his chief defender and primary caregiver who has championed his position in our family since kittenhood. It has to do with his cute-no-longer pawprints.
Less than a week ago, my wife and I were waiting at a traffic light in the van —now replaced with a newer automobile — when Sharon remarked that the car in front was being driven by a cat owner.
“Look,” she said endearingly. “They have a cat too.”
The telltale sign was pawprints coming down the back window. She didn’t have to point them out. I see them in my own rearview — and across the windshield, and hood — all the time.
As cats go, Jasper truly has it made. He has the run of a roughly 25-acre family compound as well as adjacent farms and neighborhoods. He enjoys a heated bed atop a refrigerator in the garage, a space that also has a heater for those really cold nights.
The smartest thing Jasper ever did was wobble into my wife’s workplace as a sickly kitten. It’s not so much that he can do no wrong in Sharon’s eyes. It’s just that he has, so far, managed to win her forgiveness for any and every transgression.
That has made him an eternal optimist.
Many are the times I have, with a deep-throated directive, shooed him from our back door after he has scratched more paint from it demanding to come in. He never runs far because he knows he will always be welcomed by the only one who really matters.
He seems to be aware that bad behavior never inspires lasting repercussions. He can shed hair upon and sink claws into furniture and all sorts of other valuable property, and it all just comes with the territory of cat ownership.
Another thing he often does is eat too fast, which causes him to puke. The result often accompanies those cute little footprints atop our cars.
Wait just a doggone minute!
“What are you going to do when you step out to find Jasper lying on your new car?” I asked the first night she parked it in the garage.
“He’d better not,” Sharon snapped.
“How optimistic do you actually feel about that?” I asked.
Not two minutes later, I peeked out to find Mr. Optimistic himself comfortably lounging on the warm, shiny hood, restfully breathing in the new-car smell.
And that, dear friends, is why my wife has a new habit of always lifting the hood of her car after she comes home. So far, it’s working. But the cat knows the day will come when she’ll forget.
How does he know? Optimism.
Inspired by my cat, I looked up the word optimism. It is “a doctrine that this world is the best possible world,” according to Merriam-Webster. “An inclination to put the most favorable construction upon actions and events or to anticipate the best possible outcome.”
I will now admit that this entire column — albeit based in truth and actual recent events — is a grand experiment to see if it will draw a response from The Centre for Optimism in Melbourne, Australia.
Last week’s column had a single mention of the word “optimism,” and I received a thank-you from someone halfway around the world who holds the title of chief optimism officer at the Centre for Optimism.
How awesome it must be to have the job of looking for and rewarding optimism every day. Is it wrong that I want to make that person’s workday easier and my cat’s life more difficult?