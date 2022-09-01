There are many examples of dedicated Christians leaving their comfort zone and income to serve God. There is a favorite hymn of mine that I often think about on how I live my life. It’s “Give of Your Best to the Master.” It was written by Howard B. Grose and published in 1902. This excerpt from stanza one says it all: “Give of your best to the Master; Give of the strength of your youth; Give him the best that you have.”
Those words remind me of the trained surgeons who also became ministers and served in our nation’s Revolutionary War. One such chaplain was David Avery who after receiving his medical training, furthered his education and also became a minister.
Because of the shortage of army medical supplies, Avery provided his own personal medical instruments and medicines while in the field. His courage was tremendous. He was known to be fearless in battle as he tended to the sick and wounded.
Avery met the hardships and deprivations of army life with a cheerful attitude. He often accompanied Gen. George Washington and took meals with the Continental Army’s commander. Washington said of him, “David Avery was everything he wanted as a chaplain.”
Timothy Dwight was a classmate of Avery’s at Yale. Entering college at 13, the brilliant student would graduate as a surgeon at age 17. At age 19, Dwight committed himself to God’s service. He was licensed as a minister in 1777 at age 25.
Soon after, Dwight also offered his services to the Revolutionary Army as a chaplain. He was assigned to Gen. Israel Putnam’s brigade, where he quickly won the general’s respect.
Before battle, Dwight preached a memorable sermon to Putnam and his leading officers. The sermon’s text was from Joel 2:20, which states: “I will remove far off from you the northern army.” General Putnam and his officers were inspired by Dwight’s message. As a result, the army was victorious in battle on Oct 7, 1777.
Putnam suspected that Dwight had revised the text to make his point. However, one of Putnam’s officers showed Putnam a Bible, proving Dwight had not altered the words. Putnam exclaimed, “Well, there is everything in that book, and Dwight knows where to lay his finger on it.”
Dwight left the army and went on to pastor churches in Massachusetts and Connecticut. In 1795 he was elected president of Yale College and went on to become one of America’s theological leaders.
David Avery and Timothy Dwight were among the Revolutionary War chaplains who “gave of their best to the Master.” They fully served God outside their comfort zones and set an example for all.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.