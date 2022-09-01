There are many examples of dedicated Christians leaving their comfort zone and income to serve God. There is a favorite hymn of mine that I often think about on how I live my life. It’s “Give of Your Best to the Master.” It was written by Howard B. Grose and published in 1902. This excerpt from stanza one says it all: “Give of your best to the Master; Give of the strength of your youth; Give him the best that you have.”

Those words remind me of the trained surgeons who also became ministers and served in our nation’s Revolutionary War. One such chaplain was David Avery who after receiving his medical training, furthered his education and also became a minister.