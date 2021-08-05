There is one asset in most law enforcement agencies that is so important in times of need. Unfortunately, the position of police chaplain is often not publicly recognized until one is needed.
When I started my law enforcement career in the mid-1960s, there were no chaplains. Notifications, hostage and crisis interventions, and all other current forms of current chaplain support, were mostly the responsibility of police officers. At that time, there was no special training for the unique training that might be required for those situations.
During my early years, there was an event when I was a young patrol officer that remains steadfast in my memory. A distraught citizen was on the rooftop of a building, threatening to jump off.
Our night duty captain was called to the scene. He arrived and yelled to the man, “go ahead and jump, you dumb SOB, we have other things to do.”
The guy jumped, and we all went back to work. Nothing else followed. There was no crisis intervention or hostage negotiation back then.
Then, during the early 1970s, the need for police chaplains became apparent, and chaplains started joining police agencies. They filled a massive void in our demand for professional interventions. As a result, chaplain programs expanded to where they are today.
Police departments benefit immensely from chaplain services. Chaplains foster relationships between law enforcement officers and the public. Community-police relationships sometimes become impaired because individuals often have limited knowledge about the department’s functions, and officers may be skeptical toward the community. Chaplains can access community resources and organizations and facilitate partnerships between the department and influential individuals, such as religious figures, community leaders, and local hospital administrators, to improve relationships and cooperation.
By offering invocations at community events, assisting with funeral or burial services, feeding the hungry, delivering supplies after a crisis, visiting individuals in hospitals, and aiding with death notifications, chaplains establish virtual networks.
In addition, chaplains can collaborate with officers and community members by organizing functions and presentations at senior centers or religious organizations and ensuring that the police chief attends meetings with community leaders.
Finally, improving community-police relations serves as an essential function for police chaplains to bring the public and police together to learn how to support one another.
When officers die in the line of duty, chaplains often serve as a resource for the administration and families of the deceased officer(s). Additionally, they assist the families as they cope with the loss of their loved one. The chaplain may accompany the police chief to inform the family of the officer’s injury or death. They must be the first to notify the next of kin.
The chaplain needs to be aware of the family’s religious and cultural customs regarding death and grieving. After the notification, the chaplain can serve as a counselor offering emotional and spiritual support. He or she can also help inform other family members, serve as a liaison with the department, and act as a funeral officiant. The chaplain may also be of service as a business agent, assisting with benefits and arranging for contact with service providers. He or she can also serve as an information specialist, explaining how law enforcement funerals proceed.
Sadly, upon the death of an officer, families can lose 50 to 100 percent of their income. Thus, a chaplain assisting them with obtaining financial benefits can be crucial to a family’s well-being. An attentive, well-informed chaplain can plan an immense role in helping the police department express support.
In addition, the chaplain can maintain contact with relatives after the funeral by calling them on the anniversary of the officer’s death and staying informed of their emotional and financial needs. Continuing contact proves particularly important if the officer was killed by someone in the line of duty and that person will be put on trial.
In addition to providing support to families of deceased officers, chaplains assist police by serving as a liaison between officers, hospital staff, and relatives, keeping everyone informed of the status of injured officers. Additionally, chaplains often participate in critical incident debriefings following an officer’s death.
Police chaplains are most valuable for crisis intervention cases. They apply their training and stress management, diversity, and spirituality to help communities and agencies in times of crisis. Chaplains also assist police be remaining available to various unique teams.
For example, chaplains can assist response teams during negotiations and serve as a resource for officers during situations and debriefings. In addition, they help community members, families of police officers, law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims by offering to counsel or provide other services, such as referrals to local clergy or mental health professionals.
Finally, the chaplain’s assistance during a crisis can free officers to fulfill other law enforcement duties.
Over my many years in law enforcement, our chaplains earned my utmost respect. They were volunteers, readily on call, and took their responsibilities most seriously. Law enforcement agencies today depend on their chaplains. God called them for this service, no doubt.
I got to know many police chaplains. However, one particular chaplain readily stands out. I will call him David James. The Rev. Dr. David James, a colonel in the Chaplain Corps, US Army Reserves, was senior pastor at a large church in Fairfax County. I was a patrol supervisor at one of our district stations.
Dr. James took his calling as a church pastor and military responsibilities very seriously. He was equally as serious as a police chaplain for the Fairfax County Police Department. In addition to the various calls for chaplain services, Dr. James strived to understand both the lives of officers and the stresses they were under while on routine duty.
When time permitted, Dr. James would ask to ride along with me on officer calls for service. He took a genuine personal interest in what officers faced both professionally and personally. We became good friends. He also became friends with many police officers.
Our police chaplains were indispensable. Their impact on me came to affect my future after my retirement in 1992. Immediately upon my retirement, I was offered a post-retirement position with the police department, including a request to become chaplain of our Retired Police Association. From 1992 until I relocated to my current residence in 2003, I was honored to serve as chaplain for our Fairfax County Retired Police Association.
In this role, I served our retirees and their families several ways, as mentioned above, visiting retirees in the hospital and providing invocations at our regular meetings. As a result, I developed special friendships with family members and others.
It was sad, however, to officiate at several funerals for long-time professional friends. From my professional experiences with them, it was easy to relate to our retirees and their families, with many of whom I worked. However, my role as chaplain was the finishing touch of my long career with the Fairfax County Police Department.
I have continued to thank God for this privilege to serve. Every chaplain that I have ever known was a volunteer and had a calling to serve our police departments and communities. Police chaplains are essential for any law enforcement organization. To all police chaplains, thank you for your service!