So it’s that time of the year that we haven’t gotten any new books.
I know the majority of folks check out my column to find out what to read next. Oh dear! There is one thing that I’ve learned over my life that has been so important to remember this year: Just roll with it. Our Summer Reading Program is in full swing and there hasn’t been a week that we haven’t had to completely change the script at some point.
The best part of all this chaos is that our young participants in the programs don’t even notice anything has gone wrong or is different than that schedule. They and their families are just so excited to come to the library to have fun.
Markita and Destinee are rockin’ the #TeenTuesday. This past Tuesday we had Marvel & Disney Escape Rooms. Again – if grown ups want us to hold these Escape Rooms for them – we sure will.
Here’s the proposed schedule for the next couple of weeks. I wonder what will happen next to flip flop our planning?
Upcoming programs:
• Tuesday, July 20, at 10:30 a.m.: Summer Reading —Cats & Dogs with the Tri-County Animal Shelter, in person
• Tuesday, July 20, at 5:30 p.m.: #TeenTuesday — Teen Choice Movie Night
• Thursday, July 22: Summer Reading — Animals in the Woods with a local park ranger
• Tuesday, July 27: Summer Reading —Dinosaurs with the NC Museum of Natural Sciences. Program will be by Zoom
• Tuesday, July 27: #TeenTuesday — Mario Kart Mania/Just Dance the Night Away on the Switch
• Thursday, July 29: Summer Reading — A reprise of the red wolf program that Elsa (not from Frozen) messed up earlier in the month.