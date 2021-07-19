The Summer Reading Program at the Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is in full swing and there hasn’t been a week that we haven’t had to completely change the script at some point.
The best part of all this chaos is that our young participants in the programs don’t even notice anything has gone wrong or is different than that schedule. They and their families are just so excited to come to the library to have fun.
Markita and Destinee are rockin’ the #TeenTuesday. This past Tuesday we had Marvel & Disney Escape Rooms. Again — if grown-ups want us to hold these Escape Rooms for them, we sure will.
In other exciting library news. The Pettigrew Regional Library worked very hard to be able to supply our regional system new Windows 10 computers and servers. Young hackers back in the 1990s used to learn to hack public library systems. Making sure that all our equipment is up to date and protected is a major goal of all public libraries now. I ask myself this question every time I help a patron: “Would I let my mother use this computer?” The answer is absolutely.
The Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is also beginning to have more groups come in to meet in our public meeting spaces. We have all sorts of fancy equipment that can be used for presentations. Please call the library to check the availability of our spaces for your next meeting.
Here’s the proposed schedule for the next couple of weeks. I wonder what will happen next to flip flop our planning?
Upcoming programs:
• Today — Summer Reading: “Animals in the Woods” with a local park ranger. In-person program is at 10:30 a.m.
• Tuesday — Summer Reading: “Dinosaurs” with the NC Museum of Natural Sciences. Zoom program is at 10:30 a.m.
• Tuesday — #TeenTuesday: Mario Kart Mania/Just Dance the Night Away on the Switch at 5:30 p.m.
• Thursday, July 29 — Summer Reading: A reprise of the Red Wolf program. The in-person program begins at 10:30 a.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 3 — Summer Reading: Magic Show with Gary Shelton. This in-person program is at 10:30 a.m.
• Tuesday, Aug. 3 — #TeenTuesday: Clued-In Murder Mystery at 5:30 p.m.
New Books
Children’s Fiction
Upside Down Magic: Night Owl — Mlynowski, Myracle & Jenkins
Fiction
The Kobalt Dossier — Eric Van Lustbader
Unfinished Business — J.A. Jance
Large Print
The Letter Keeper — Charles Martin
Non Fiction
Countdown 1945 — Chris Wallace