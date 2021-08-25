Let’s jump right in! Do you ever pray for increased faith to trust in God? Do you thank Him for the opportunity of inviting you to His table?
Do you remember to thank Him for the many occasions and blessings He brings directly to you? How do you RSVP to God’s invitation?
Think of all the people you know, hear about, read about — quite a diverse gathering, right?
Surely everyone has heard of Jesus by now. Missionaries are sent far and wide to every country, spreading the Good News. Yet, there are segments of this world’s population that have never heard the name of Jesus and are not aware of God’s invitation. They are considered the first group.
Nigeria, regarded as the giant of Africa, is a single political country. However, this country is a collection of over 540 distinct people groups, each needing a church planting movement in their midst. One study showed estimates of approximately 7,400 groups of people that are still considered unreached.
A second group is aware of Jesus but chooses to deny Him — they don’t believe in a God. A third group just ignores the invitation — they love the world and what it has to offer more than any love for God. A fourth group is what I call the “do-gooders.” They “live the Christian life, tote a Bible, pray in public, do good deeds.” They have never accepted God’s invitation.
The fifth group is where we all want and need to be. We know we must reply to God’s invitation to accept Him as our personal savior. Only then shall we spend eternity basking in His wonder and glory. We must die in our old selves and be born again spiritually. When we humble ourselves and earnestly ask forgiveness and ask Him to enter our hearts and lives, He will do as He promised.
So many of the sermons we hear today are merely fluff, feel-good words intended to make you feel warm and fuzzy — they’re watered down, skipping over all the “thou shall not’s.” When you read your Bible, you will find that Jesus was not politically correct. He taught the solid Word of God. Isn’t that what should be taught today?
As the psalmist says in Psalm 5:12: “For you, Lord will bless the (uncompromisingly) righteous (him who is upright and in right standing with you); as with a shield, you will surround him with goodwill (pleasure and favor).”
Am I among the righteous? So many times, I find myself unattentive, ungrateful even. I need to spend more time counting the blessings from God bestowed upon me. God offers me His special affection, not just momentarily but eternally. I must accept His gifts, and to do so, I must believe in His promises. Then what?
I must share God’s Glory with others. Psalm 112:5 says, “A good man showeth favor, and lendeth: he will guide his affairs with discretion.” Jesus said, “Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy.” And the Apostle Paul said in Acts 20:35: “I have shown you all things how that so laboring ye ought to support the weak, and to remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he said, It is more blessed to give than to receive.” Give to others, even those who do not deserve it, as this will activate the favor of God over your life.
A humble heart is paramount to finding favor with God. James 4:6 tells us: “But he gives us more grace. That is why Scripture says: ‘God opposes the proud but shows favor to the humble.’” And Psalm 138:6 tells us this: “For though the Lord is high, yet has He respect to the lowly (bringing them into fellowship with Him), but the proud and haughty He knows and recognizes (only) at a distance.”
To be filled with God’s Spirit is to be full of life. That requires a partnership with Christ, allowing Him to create life in and through you. I must RSVP (repondez s’il vous plait) to His invitation, indicating I accept Him as my Savior. He is waiting.