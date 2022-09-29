I was talking with a dear friend just today who was feeling extremely stressed and beat up by other church members. I reminded my friend that ministry could often be thankless work. There are certainly people in the church world who are quicker to tear others down than they are to build them up. I offered my friend much encouragement and gave them a loving embrace. I hope my expression of care helped on some level.

You may be a Sunday School teacher or choir member or serve in your church or volunteer at a local ministry. You may be like my friend who is feeling beat up by the church world. First, I am sorry that someone who calls themselves a Christian is treating you less than Christlike. The longer I serve in ministry, the more I understand what Jesus meant when He said in Matthew 7:21-23 that many would call Him Lord, but He would say, depart from Me, I never knew you.

Chuck Hartman is pastor at Up River Friends. He can be reached at pastorchuckhartman@gmail.com.