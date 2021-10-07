Truth is the quality or state of being true; that which is accurate or in accordance with fact or reality; a fact or belief that is accepted as authentic.
Today, we are living in a period when knowing the truth is not certain. We are constantly provided with information later proved to be false, especially from politicians looking after their interests and success at whatever costs. The truth now appears to be just a five-letter word with no respect.
Thomas Jefferson, our third President of the United States, wrote: “He who permits himself to tell a lie once, finds it much easier to do it a second and third time, till at length it becomes habitual; he tells lies without attending to it, and truths without the world’s believing him. This falsehood of the tongue leads to that of the heart and in time depraves all its good dispositions.”
While a student in the Virginia State Police Academy, we had a sergeant who constantly reminded us never to believe anything we heard and half of what we saw. I always lived by that, and I am glad that I did. This was of particular value to me as a major crimes investigator. During this time, lies were to be expected.
As a federal background investigator, learning the truth was critical in determining a person’s qualification for a position of responsibility and trust with the government. Therefore, lying in any way would be a disqualification. In addition, I had one government client that could have a person charged with perjury for lying to me during their background investigation. During these years, the truth was expected in responses. Government jobs were on the line.
Sadly today, a word is alive and well and means just the opposite of truthfulness. This word is “dupe.” In other words, duping has no association with honesty or integrity; quite the opposite. Facts are not considered. The dishonest advantage is pursued for many personal reasons.
Keep in mind that duping is not necessarily the actions of non-friends. Heartrending it is that our elected politicians, friends, neighbors, co-workers, Christians, and even pastors may engage in non-truths to carry out their agendas. Any of them may use our friends against us. Most sad is that long-established relations and actions among friends may suffer and become divided. Consider loyalties to political parties, disregarding actual truths in their agendas.
Sadly, the word “dupe” is how many politicians communicate with their constituents in the political environment. But unfortunately, this is who they are. Their focus is on making everyone happy at the expense of integrity and truthfulness. They endeavor to dupe or influence constituents by trying to make a blatant lie or lies of the truth. Then there is a compromise of our laws due to intimidation and some public pressure. All examples are violations of public trust and oaths of office.
Support for our laws is paramount in a civilized society. Persons testifying swear on the Bible, or affirm, that they will tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. The truth is that lawmakers can only change laws. No one else has that authority.
When any law is ignored, violated, or circumvented, what law will be next? Either we have a legal system, or we do not. Therefore, the word “truth” must be respected and lived by in every way as required.
Proverbs 12: 22 states, “Lying lips are an abomination to the Lord: but they that deal truly are his delight.”