One of our daughters is about to move a few of her belongings to a rented room near Middle Tennessee State University, where she will continue her education after having completed two years of study close to home.
Her mother, sisters and I are mostly avoiding the subject of Julia’s impending departure.
“We’re not talking about that,” twin sister Noel says whenever it comes up in conversation.
Julia, meanwhile, is making preparations. She has saved money, secured living arrangements and managed to avoid out-of-pocket tuition expenses for the fall semester. She also found that the smaller dimensions of her temporary quarters will not accommodate her bedroom furniture.
Resourceful student that she is, Julia went looking for ways to maximize bedroom space. What she came up with is a plan for converting IKEA shelving into a storage bed. The plan calls for three vertical shelving kits, one 2x4 stud, two 2x6 studs, drawer kits and inserts, 2 sheets of plywood and one handy father.
They make storage beds that come with far less assembly required. But Julia did not save her money by paying top dollar for disposable furniture. I have to respect that.
My daughter’s bed-construction plan apparently is popular among college students, who have always found resourceful ways to acquire temporary furnishings. I recall seeing a lot of block-and-plank shelving during my college days. Milk crates were creatively employed as well.
This was my first encounter with IKEA, a Swedish, Dutch-headquartered maker of low-cost home furnishings. Because their products are mostly manufactured in China and other Asian countries, I have mixed feelings about doing business with IKEA. But Julia and her mother had already set the bed-construction plan in motion when I got involved.
They looked at ordering the materials online, but the shipping cost was going to be higher than the items purchased. For the shipping amount, Sharon decided that the two of us could drive to the IKEA outlet in Charlotte, North Carolina, rent a hotel room and take in a concert before picking up the items.
The IKEA store was not nearly as entertaining as the concert, but provided a unique experience nonetheless. A few of our fellow shoppers, for instance, turned out to also be parents of college students looking to build storage beds from shelving materials.
As we rushed to beat those other parents, the sheer size of the place was something to behold. If the store ever goes out of business, Charlotte Douglas International Airport can use the building and parking lot as an annex for commuter flights.
IKEAs furniture designs, I must admit, are nearly as creative as the college students who utilize them for alternative applications. The company has quite handsome sofas and chairs — most of which seem very low to the ground.
I told Julia that we are going to build this custom storage bed (using IKEA products not intended to support human beings for prolonged periods of horizontal rest) to be the best piece of temporary furniture ever.
I also suggested that she plan on graduating from college and the bed simultaneously. She said she’d sleep on it.