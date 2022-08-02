pre-bed.jpg

Three shelving units from IKEA are assembled and ready to be used as alternative parts for a homemade storage bed.

 Contributed photo/Mark Rutledge

One of our daughters is about to move a few of her belongings to a rented room near Middle Tennessee State University, where she will continue her education after having completed two years of study close to home.

Her mother, sisters and I are mostly avoiding the subject of Julia’s impending departure.

Contact Mark Rutledge at mrutledge@reflector.com.