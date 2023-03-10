“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; he leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul; he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake.” — Psalm 23:1-3

David expressed a complaining nature in many of his Psalms. However, this, the 23rd Psalm, is overflowing with expressions of delight and comfort.