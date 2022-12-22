Some scholars believe that early on there was little connection between Advent and Christmas. They think the adventus (coming/arrival) or Advent was at least three-fold: the incarnation as represented by the Magi’s visit to the baby Jesus as detailed in Matthew 2:1-11; the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptizer in the Jordan, which is detailed in John 1:29-34; and Jesus’ first public miracle at the wedding feast in Cana, which is detailed in John 2:1-11.

By the 6th century, Advent had been tied to the coming of Christ. But it was the second coming they had in mind. However, by the early Middle Ages (500 AD to 1000 AD), the Advent season was expressly linked to the first coming of Christ at Christmas.