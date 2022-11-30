...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
As we enter the Christmas season, we focus on celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ. Numerous festivities include Nativity scenes, Santa Claus visits, tree decorating, and church services.
One of the most beautiful aspects of the Christmas season is listening to and singing the tremendously beautiful Christmas hymns and carols. After some time, Saint Cecelia came to be recognized and honored for church and Christmas music. But who was she?
Saint Cecilia was a virgin and martyr who is recognized as the patron saint of musicians and church music. Born to a wealthy Roman family, she lived in the Roman empire during the 3rd century.
Cecilia vowed her virginity to Christ; however, her parents married her off anyway. She was married to Valerian, who converted to the Christian faith and respected her virginity. According to numerous accounts of her life, “While the profane music of her wedding was heard, Cecilia was singing in her heart a hymn of love of Jesus, her true spouse.”
On their wedding night, Cecilia made her vow known to Valerian and informed him that an angel guarded her purity. Cecilia instructed Valerian first to be baptized; afterward, he could see her angel. The angel then crowned Cecilia with a chaplet of rose and lily. Cecilia, Valerian, and his converted took up the responsibility of burying martyred Christians, which was illegal, along with their refusal to worship false gods. These reasons resulted in their arrest and martyrdom.
After Cecilia’s arrest, Roman officials attempted to kill her by locking her in an overheated house. This attempt failed. It was then ordered that Cecilia be beheaded. The executioner tried unsuccessfully three times to behead her, so he fled. Cecilia was severely wounded and lived three days in her home before bleeding to death.
Pope Urban I was requested to convert her home into a church. Many people were converted to Christianity as they visited to soak her with sponges and clothes. When Saint Cecilia’s body was found, it was noted that on one of her hands, she had three fingers outstretched and, on the other hand, just one finger, denoting her belief in the Trinity. Saint Cecilia’s musical fame is based on the legend that she praised God by singing to Him and preaching as she lay dying a martyr’s death.
Saint Cecilia allegedly was martyred on Nov. 22, 230 AD. She was buried in the Catacomb of Callixtus and her remains were later transferred to the Church of Santa Cecilia. In 1599, Saint Cecilia’s body was discovered still undecomposed, appearing to be asleep.
The story of Saint Cecilia is one of courage, evangelization, and love of God amid persecution and strife. She is most remembered today as the patron saint of musicians and church music. She is typically portrayed in art, statues, rosaries, and medals with a harp or other musical instruments.
Several noted composers, such as George Frederic Handel — composer of “The Messiah” — wrote odes, which are poems meant to be sung, for Saint Cecilia’s Day, celebrated on Nov. 22.
Revelation 3:15-16 states, “I wish you were either one or the other! So, because you are lukewarm — neither hot nor cold — I am about to spit you out of my mouth.” Saint Cecilia raised the bar for this passage of Scripture. In the eyes of God, she, through her life, faith, dedication, and death, represented the ultimate example of a Christian.
When we sing hymns and Christmas carols, we should reflect on St. Cecilia and evaluate ourselves as Christians. How do we measure on the scale St. Cecilia set as we live our lives according to Revelation 3:15-16? What sacrifices are we willing to make in the eyes of God? How does God see us in comparison to how we see ourselves?
Merry Christmas.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.