Dr. Suess’ memorable tale of a bitter, green-faced Grinch determined to ruin Christmas for Whoville is a classic. The 1957 tale is not just childish fiction. In 1920s Ukraine, it was real.
Imagine generations of holiday traditions gone. No stockings, carols, greens or gifts. All gone.
Imagine “Jolly Old St. Nicholas” replaced with “Ded Moroz,” which roughly translates to “Frozen Grandpa” as your holiday patriarch. Based on a pagan character who covered evil in frost, this figure stuffed misbehaving children in his sack and carried them away.
Candlelit “Volka,” cut in the forest, fragrant and adorned with family decorations and topped with a golden star, could land you in Siberia.
Beloved carols, or “shchredryk,” based on folk tunes inviting health, harvest and well-being sung from door to door were replaced with trendy tunes calling for Ukrainians to “get up, get up beggars, go through the gate, we will stop the enemy and liberate.”
Festive, huh?
The most famous shchredryk was composed by Ukrainian musician Mykola Leontovych for the Ukrainian Republic Choir in 1916 at the height of the Russian Revolution. It is based on a four-note repetition of a Ukrainian folk chant and tells the story of a swallow flying into the home of a Ukrainian farmer, foretelling his good fortune in the coming year.
Defiant Leontovych was shot in his home in 1921 for resisting the Russian invasion, but his song made it to a sold-out audience at Carnegie Hall just months after his death.
Over the next 10 years, the lyrics were changed and the haunting melody of “Carol of the Bells” became a signature piece for the NBC Radio Symphony Orchestra. Can you hear the four-note swallow’s song?
Such were the Grinch-like holidays in the Soviet Union that suppressed all religious expression as first Lenin, then Stalin, galvanized the Russian empire in the 1920s.
Ukraine was under special scrutiny as it resisted absorption. Holiday traditions were banned as bourgeois offenses to the proletariat, punishable by prison, a stint in a Siberian gulag, or worse, execution.
By the onset of World War II, the government recognized that Soviet citizens needed a celebration. New Year’s Day replaced Christmas as a national holiday and Ded Moroz softened and started to bring small gifts and sweets. The humble volka was replaced with “A Good Spruce Tree” topped with a large red Communist Party star and decorated with ornaments depicting Soviet symbols and heroes around which children and families gathered. Rule replaced religion. The Soviet Grinch stole Christmas and generations of tradition.
They say it is hard to keep a good man down and since the fall of the Soviet Union, Saint Nicholas has made a comeback, delivering treats to the children of Ukraine on his Saint’s Day in early December. Many Orthodox Ukrainians will honor the Gregorian calendar celebrating the birth of Christ on Jan. 7 and an “Old New Year” on Jan. 14th.
Regardless of which calendar this year, the holiday season will be cold and dark for 20 hours a day. Lucky Ukrainian homes will get four hours of electricity where they race to power chargers and warm their homes only to cycle back into darkness and chill.
And, like the Dr. Suess-based Grinch of the 1950s, the current Grinch suffers from a “heart two sizes too small.”
Be a Cindy-Lou-Who and defy The Grinch. Consider a gift to bulava.org, the small but mighty tax-exempt organization fighting for freedom in Ukraine. They are currently funding generators for health care and education.
Cheri Sheridan is a resident of Hertford.