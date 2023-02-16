We are blessed to have a love letter from God. This love letter is the Bible. The Scripture is also a guidebook, a manual for living. In actuality, the Bible is so much more than a love letter or a guidebook. The Scripture is the complete source of absolute truth.

The Bible begins with the very beginning of humanity — Genesis — and ends with the end of humanity — Revelation. Everything in between is for our benefit as believers, to be empowered with God’s absolute truth in our daily lives.