Genesis chapter 14 reveals hostility among the kings of Canaan. In verses 1–12, the battle of nine kings is described, but it is the 10th king who does not take part in the rebellion, who appears to be greater than all the rest. In verses 13–16, we learn that Abram has defeated five kings with an army of 318 skilled men and saved his nephew Lot, who was taken in the rebellion.
In verse 17, Abram returns a victor, and in verses 18–20, Melchizedek, king of Salem, brought out bread and wine because he was the priest of God Most High and blessed Abram. Genesis 14:20 records Abram giving this priest-king a tenth of the spoils because he recognized Melchizedek’s greatness. Notably, the chapter portrays Abram as more significant than all the kings; yet Melchizedek appears more prominent than Abram. Melchizedek’s greatness is seen in his generosity, blessing and righteousness.
Genesis is the book of “firsts,” so we witness the first covenant meal in chapter 14. Melchizedek brought bread and wine. In the following sentence, his priesthood is noted, thus suggesting this meal is more than benevolence. Abram lacked for nothing except for perhaps righteousness — the very thing Melchizedek appears to possess inherently. So, at the table of “covenant,” Melchizedek blesses Abram.
Melchizedek’s blessing is twofold. First, Melchizedek stands between heaven and earth, blessing Abram and praising God. Melchizedek stands in the position of “righteous mediator.” In the cores of time, after Melchizedek’s blessing, Abram’s offspring will occupy this position (See Numbers 6:22-24).
So, Melchizedek speaks the blessings of God to the man who, in the next chapter, (Genesis 15:6) receives the gift of righteousness by faith in God’s promises. Later, as God’s covenant unfolds with Abraham, we see in Chapter 17:6 and 16, his heirs becoming kings and his son Isaac becoming redeemed by God’s providence at Mount Moriah.
In other words, after meeting Melchizedek, dining at his table, and receiving his blessing, Abraham and his heirs become a mighty nation of royal priests inhabiting Melchizedek’s Salem (the forerunner of Jerusalem) and proclaiming God’s message of peace. In the redemption storyline, Melchizedek is crucial in communicating blessing to Abraham and pointing to the more excellent King of Righteousness, Jesus, the Christ, who will come from Abraham’s line.
We should not be surprised that Melchizedek is the priest-king of Salem or that Salem means “peace.” Thus, Melchizedek is the priest-king of peace and that Melchizedek points to the greater Priest-King of Peace, Jesus. After all, Jesus Himself taught in John 5:39 that all Scriptures speak of Him.
So, thousands of years before He sat at the covenant table and broke the bread and passed the cup to His disciples, Jesus, the Priest-King of Peace and Righteousness, in His ancestry line Abram, who became Abraham, sat with Melchizedek, also at the table of covenant and received a blessing which points to a greater reality. Only God can bring about this kind of detail.
Lord willing, we will finish the thought of God’s greater reality next time. In conclusion, today, remember that God is trustworthy. God can be trusted with every detail of your life. Trust Him today.