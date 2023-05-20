In my last column, we considered that thousands of years were between Jesus’ covenant table, Jesus, the priest-king of peace and righteousness, and His ancestor Abraham. Abraham sat with Melchizedek at the table of covenant and received a blessing pointing to a greater reality.

As we move ahead toward God’s greater reality, King David, who came from Abraham’s line, was given a vision of the Lord, who is his son. Psalm 110, verse 4, describes this greater son as a royal priest like Melchizedek. On some level, David understands his role and the more significant role of his “son” —Jesus Christ.