As Thanksgiving approaches we often reflect on the year and give thanks for friends and loved ones.
This year I’m so very thankful for the many people that have blessed my life. The experiences we share with others are what makes our lives rich. And when those experiences involve food there is an extra layer of richness that creates a bond of love.
There are so many people with unfortunate circumstances where providing food is a struggle. I encourage everyone to consider a donation to the Food Pantry or to your church’s food drive.
Other thoughtful and helpful gestures include “paying it forward” to the person in line at the grocery store who can’t quite pay for their items, or simply inviting someone that is alone and without family to your table.
I am looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with family this year and one tradition my children always request is my butternut squash soup. It is also included in one of my cooking classes, and something I serve at the café where several friends have recently requested the recipe. This rich soup is a bowl of warm, fragrant love, both healthy and tasty.
This week I have included my recipe for roasted butternut squash soup.
Enjoy and Happy Thanksgiving!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Roasted Butternut Squash Soup
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS
• 1 large squash, peeled, diced, roasted, and pureed, or 1 Jar of Williams-Sonoma Butternut Squash Puree
• 1 large onion, diced
• 2 stalks celery, diced
• 3 large carrots, diced
• 1 large potato, diced
• 1 large apple, peeled and diced
• Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
• 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 1 tablespoons olive oil
• 1 bay leaf
• 1 cup apple cider
• 2 cups chicken stock
• 1/4 cup lemon juice
• 2 tablespoons chicken demi-glace, or Better Than Bouillon
• 1 tablespoon parsley
• 1 tablespoon brown sugar
• 1 tablespoon honey
• 2 teaspoons minced ginger
• 1 teaspoon minced garlic
• ½ cup cream
• ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
PREPARATION
• In a large pot sauté all vegetables and apple in butter and oil until soft. Stir in the flour to form a roux.
• Slowly stir in the stock and cider avoiding lumps. Add remaining ingredients and simmer.
• Using an immersion blend, blend until smooth. Adjust seasonings to taste. Garnish with crème fraiche or sour cream and toasted pumpkin seeds.