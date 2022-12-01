...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt,
becoming northwest tonight. Rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Downtown Edenton’s homes and shops are sprinkled with twinkling lights and greenery as the town prepares for two weeks of holiday merriment.
Just the right touch of chill adds the perfect setting for Thursday’s Sip and Shop, followed by a Kick-Off to Christmas on Friday with the Tree Lighting, Santa’s Arrival and a Lighted Boat flotilla.
A parade on Saturday completes the weekend’s events, which all lead to the grand finale of the Candlelight Tour a few days later.
Several tourists have commented that our town resembles a Hallmark Christmas movie. We all know it’s a little more work than those whimsical Christmas tales depict, and thanks to all the tireless volunteers, shopkeepers and workers the beauty of this magical season comes together each year.
Many of Edenton’s holiday venues from the CAC to James Iredell House involve Christmas sweets, and the organizers rely on the donations of many holiday treats, especially cookies, for the hundreds of tourists that pass through our town.
If you are looking for a new Christmas cookie this year the Candy Cane cookie is a festive addition to any cookie tray. My daughter, Lexie, has always been the designated baker for these cookies at my house. It does take a little patience and planning, but it is such a fun cookie to make and especially good to eat.
This cookie uses one dough divided into two colors and flavors which is twisted into a candy cane shape. Our family always preferred using almond extract rather than peppermint in the red dough, but you can use whichever flavor you prefer.
This week I have included my recipe for Candy Cane Cookies. Enjoy!
If you have a cooking question contact me at cher.orr@gmail.com and I’d be happy to assist!
Cheryl Orr was the chef and owner of The Cotton Gin Inn in Edenton, and now owns Cotton Gin Inn Culinary in Downtown Edenton.
Candy Cane Cookies
Makes 32
INGREDIENTS
• 3 cups AP flour
• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
• 1 cup sugar
• 1 large egg, at room temperature
• 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
• 1 1/2 teaspoon pure almond extract (or pure peppermint extract)
• 1 teaspoon red liquid food coloring (or 1/3 teaspoon red gel paste food coloring)
• Sugar for sprinkling
PREPARATION
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line sheet pans with parchment.
2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt. Set aside.
3. With a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, cream the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Mix in the egg and vanilla, scraping down the bowl. With the mixer on low speed, add in the flour mixture and blend until just combined.
4. Remove half of the dough from the bowl and wrap in plastic wrap, set aside. To the remaining half of dough in the mixer add the red food coloring, and either almond or peppermint extract, and mix until well combined. Add more coloring as needed to create a nice red dough. Wrap that dough in plastic wrap. Press the wrapped doughs into flattened discs and refrigerate a few hours.
5. When ready to make cookies, cut dough into 1-inch pieces and roll each piece into a ball. Lightly flour your work surface and gently roll the dough balls into a 5-inch-long rope. Repeat with the red dough. Place a red rope and white rope side by side and carefully twist them together. Curve one end down an inch or so to create a candy cane. Place on the prepared baking sheets 1 inch apart.
6. Bake for 8-10 minutes, or until cookies appear dry. Immediately sprinkle the cookies with sugar. Let cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes and then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely. Store in an air-tight container.