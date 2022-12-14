“For unto us a child is born, unto us, a son is given, and the government shall be upon his shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” — Isaiah 9:6

Seven hundred years before His birth, Isaiah predicted His coming. The verbal description in the verse mentioned above leaves no doubt he is speaking of Jesus Christ, our redeemer. Feel the power connected with those words in capital letters: Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace!