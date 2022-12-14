...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to south winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters
expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
“For unto us a child is born, unto us, a son is given, and the government shall be upon his shoulder; and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” — Isaiah 9:6
Seven hundred years before His birth, Isaiah predicted His coming. The verbal description in the verse mentioned above leaves no doubt he is speaking of Jesus Christ, our redeemer. Feel the power connected with those words in capital letters: Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The Everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace!
Matthew Henry wrote, “Christ broke the yoke of the ceremonial law and delivered us out of the hand of our enemies, that we might serve him without fear. This is done by the Spirit working like fire, not as the battle of the warrior is fought with confused noise, but it is done with the Spirit of judgment and the Spirit of burning, by a work of God upon the hearts of men.”
As we approach the season of the birth of Christ, let us reflect on the terms Isaiah used to introduce Him:
• Wonderful: fantastic, tremendous, wondrous, extraordinarily good, or excellent.
• Counselor: advocate, pleader, adviser.
• The Mighty God: powerful, mightily, great strength, great force, great intensity, Supreme Being, supernatural, perfect and omnipotent, and omniscient originator and Ruler of the universe.
• The Everlasting Father: ageless, unceasing, unending, eternal, Father God, the first person in the Trinity.
• The Prince of Peace: supreme, ruler, governor, keeper, ruler of rulers, independent, autonomous, royal, greatest in authority and power, harmonious, prosperous, contentment, tranquility, serene, peaceful.
How can we not be humbled and awed by such a description?
He preserves the peace, commands peace, and is the peace within our hearts. He is the author and giver of all good. Bless His name. Only when we open our hearts and allow Him full access will we know this peace for which he went to the cross. In all the turmoil today, especially with the raging abuse and cruelty to all the species of God’s kingdom, if we trust the Prince of Peace, we will be assured He is in control. It is in Jesus that we find our refuge and well-being.
In 1 Corinthians 14:33, we read: “For God is not a God of disorder but of peace.” In any form of worship, there must remain order and harmony. Even when the gifts of the Holy Spirit are being exercised, chaos cannot exist. Otherwise, the church is not allowing God to work among believers as He would like. The mission of Christ was to bring peace to the world, and apart from Him, there is no peace.
John Flavel, an English Presbyterian minister who lived from 1627 to 1691, wrote, “He is bread to the hungry, water to the thirsty, a garment to the naked, healing to the wounded; and whatever a soul can desire is found in him.”
I am saddened that I cannot remember the details of the movie “Prince of Peace” from the late 1940s or early 1950s. I vaguely recall it being about Christ’s crucifixion. It had a tremendous spiritual impact on me as a young child of maybe 6 or 7. I must research a copy of that old movie. If anyone reading this has any information on this particular movie, I would appreciate you sharing it with me.
There are many prophecies in Isaiah regarding the coming of Christ: that Jesus would be born of a virgin and called Immanuel (chapter 7:14); that Jesus would be light out of darkness (chapter 9:1-2); and that Jesus would be full of understanding and power (chapter 11:1-5). I encourage you to read these passages.
Jesus said in John 14:27, “Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled, and do not be afraid.” Prepare for the birthday of our Savior.
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.