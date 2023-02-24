The idea behind Hal David and Burt Bacharach’s song, “What the World Needs Now Is Love,” is as valid as it was in 1965. It was also a genuine thought nearly 2,000 years ago when Jesus said in Matthew 13:31-32 that one tiny mustard seed can grow into a large enough garden plant for birds to nest.

Jesus reminds us that the smallest seeds can grow into the largest harvests. Tiny seeds of hate can grow into war; likewise, little seeds of love can grow into large crops of care, compassion and empathy.