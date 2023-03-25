...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
God’s Word in the Bible is supreme to any of man’s laws, worldly desires, or compromises. We are expected to follow the laws of man or face the consequences.
Therefore, there are elements of all crimes that must be proven before prosecution. Man’s laws are explicit, with no rights of self-interpretation or application. We have no right to manipulate or twist them to meet our worldly failures.
Today, there is a growing tendency to compromise, ignore or legalize sin that’s found in God’s word. We are experiencing the dawning of “soft” Christianity or “feel good” religion. Much of the teachings come from the Apostle Paul’s writings and are carefully selected from the revised versions of New Testament scriptures.
Sadly, Christianity — teaching the word of God — has been seduced by worldliness. The main reason is that the church should have been at the forefront of the culture wars. Instead, it was tempted and weakened by worldliness, and worldliness has led to the breakdown of America’s moral base.
Today, significant religious denominations are divided over scriptural beliefs and whether to accept worldly doctrines. Someone once told me about visiting a church where the atmosphere and setting were more like at a Saturday night honky-tonk than a house of worship. Morality is the first element of God’s word discarded in a feel good religion. Soft Christianity is the end product.
During the late 1950s and early 1960s, anti-Christianity got a tremendous boost with the sexual revolution, which denied God’s word on the subject. However, this revolution was not just about sex; it was about much more. Today, the ills that began during those decades — lack of dignity, sexual immorality, and disrespect for human life and the well being of others — continue to increase. There are approximately 100 scriptures in the Bible that address sexual abomination. Therefore, eliminating morality is a huge step toward eliminating Christianity; morality is the first element of God’s word that is forfeited.
America became the greatest nation on earth in 350 years. The reason is that the church and its clergymen were vital during our nation’s founding. Those clergymen preached the word of God. “Soft Christianity” and “feel good” religion aren’t things anyone would have ever considered or accepted. If America is to return to the prestige and influence that made it great, it must return to the uncompromised scriptures during its founding.
As we worship this Easter season, we must focus on Jesus Christ, our Savior, and why He came to earth and was crucified for our sins.
Keith Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.