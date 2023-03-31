...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 AM EDT SATURDAY...
...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 20 kt
with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. For the
Gale Watch, southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt
and rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon
to 9 AM EDT Saturday. For the Gale Watch, from Saturday
morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
We have the military to defend us against enemies in foreign lands. And we have domestic law enforcement to protect us against criminals inside our borders.
In both instances we are talking principally of bodily harm. But what of enemies who target our minds? They fight us on a different battlefield, a place where it is all but impossible to mount a defense. I’m talking about the very real battle of ideas waged in our schools, a vast war zone that extends from kindergarten to graduate school.
Earlier this month we witnessed a classic battle on the campus at Stanford Law School where a voice for free speech was overwhelmed by the advocates of diversity, equity and inclusion. Judge Kyle Duncan had barely begun to speak when rowdy students heckled him incessantly. The judge appealed to a college official to intercede but did not get the assistance he expected.
Tirien Steinbach, the law school’s associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion, took the podium, not to defend the judge’s right to speak, but to lecture him. She had already warned the students that she opposed Duncan’s views on marriage equality and transgender people, as well as his views on voting, reproductive rights, and immigrants’ rights, plus those of marginalized communities like LGBTQ+ people, prisoners, Black voters and women.
With this kind of prep, it was hardly a wonder that students prevented the judge from speaking. The school’s president apologized to Duncan but could not undo the damage done to the students’ understanding of free speech and academic freedom.
A Wall Street Journal headline called the incident at Stanford “The Tyranny of the DEI Bureaucracy.” Indeed, instead of being a sanctuary of free speech, the American college campus has become a camp for indoctrination and the sinister poisoning of the absorbent mind.
The enemy has invaded all but the few conservative colleges that successfully defend their ground. DEI offices at institutions of higher learning average 45 employees. Some universities have exceeded the average with extraordinary numbers.
The University of Virginia has 77 DEI employees, while Virginia Tech has 47. Taking the cake is the University of Michigan’s 142 full-time DEI staff, 95 of whom earn over $100,000 a year, a good chunk of the school’s $18 million DEI budget, all of which is passed on to students in the form of tuition.
What do all these people do? And why are they being paid so much when in reality they don’t produce anything of tangible value? As an aside, the head of Michigan’s DEI office makes $380,000; she is the wife of the previous head who made $431,000. I don’t know if she has filed a protest for sex discrimination.
We shouldn’t lose faith, however. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already abolished the office of DEI at the New College of Florida and plans to defund DEI bureaucracies at all of Florida’s state-funded institutions. Look for other governors in red states to do the same.
There’s hope for K-12 schools as well. Fifteen states have already adopted a Parents’ Bill of Rights law that makes parents the ultimate authority on their kids’ education. Another 11 states give parents access to instructional materials. DeSantis, meanwhile, has gone even further by asserting authority to rid school libraries of books considered pornographic and classroom woke indoctrination.
And, in case you were wondering, Stanford has put DEI head Steinbach on leave. For a liberal school like Stanford, I guess that’s progress.