Claude Milot

We have the military to defend us against enemies in foreign lands. And we have domestic law enforcement to protect us against criminals inside our borders.

In both instances we are talking principally of bodily harm. But what of enemies who target our minds? They fight us on a different battlefield, a place where it is all but impossible to mount a defense. I’m talking about the very real battle of ideas waged in our schools, a vast war zone that extends from kindergarten to graduate school.