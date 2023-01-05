We have closed the book on 2022. Possibly you are reflecting on some of the triumphs and trials of this past year. Most everyone experienced some highs and lows over the last 12 months.

Hopefully, we have learned from our past. You may be familiar with that old saying, “fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice, shame on me.” It means that people should learn from their mistakes, and that those mistakes should give us the impetus to plan better and set better goals.