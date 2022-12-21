A mighty empire, a massive taxation machine, a sprawling governing power — all these things might seem of little consequence to a newly betrothed couple with a baby on the way. Still, they were of the utmost importance to the first Roman emperor, Caesar Augustus.

Caesar Augustus recorded in his journal, “The Deeds of Divine Augustus,” that he ordered censuses of Rome and its territories in 28 B.C., 8 B.C., and 14 A.D. Caesar Augustus was the self-made title of Gaius Octavius, born Sept. 23, 63 B.C. Adopted by his great uncle, Julius Caesar, dictator of Rome, Octavian took the reins and completed Rome’s transition from the Roman Republic to the Roman Empire. Octavian became Rome’s first emperor.