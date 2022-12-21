A mighty empire, a massive taxation machine, a sprawling governing power — all these things might seem of little consequence to a newly betrothed couple with a baby on the way. Still, they were of the utmost importance to the first Roman emperor, Caesar Augustus.
Caesar Augustus recorded in his journal, “The Deeds of Divine Augustus,” that he ordered censuses of Rome and its territories in 28 B.C., 8 B.C., and 14 A.D. Caesar Augustus was the self-made title of Gaius Octavius, born Sept. 23, 63 B.C. Adopted by his great uncle, Julius Caesar, dictator of Rome, Octavian took the reins and completed Rome’s transition from the Roman Republic to the Roman Empire. Octavian became Rome’s first emperor.
Perhaps on the first Christmas, all eyes were on Caesar Augustus with his census. His name and census begin in Luke 2:1 the narrative of the greatest king — Jesus. Caesar was unknowingly God’s pawn, helping set an ancient prophecy from Proverbs 21:1 in motion.
How did Caesar Augustus pave the way for the greatest king, and what lessons can we learn? The first lesson learned: seldom are the main dramas center stage. Augustus’ census might have dominated the spotlight of the first Christmas, but the real story, as detailed in John 1:1, 14, is that God came to earth and put on flesh in the person of Christ Jesus.
The first thing that jumps out about how Augustus paved the way for Jesus: understanding the Pax Romana, “the peace of Rome.” The Pax Romana afforded Mary and Joseph safe travel on roads that were well-maintained for the first century. The Pax Romana would also aid the fast spread of the gospel in the mid to late first century.
A second thing that jumps out is related to how Augustus paved the way for Jesus. Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem was foretold prophetically by Micah in Micah 5:2. It was necessary that Jesus be born in Bethlehem. Without Augustus’ census, Mary and Joseph would have had no reason to visit Bethlehem.
The second lesson learned: even taxation had a purpose in God’s plan. More than likely, the reason for the census was to analyze Rome’s ability to tax. Taxation with purpose: God’s purpose was to get Mary and Joseph to the correct place for His son to be born. Every detail is significant to God.
The final lesson learned is detailed in Colossians 1:16: all power and dominion belong to God. God used Augustus, but when it came time in Luke 2:9-14 to split the sky and send his angelic messengers to earth to announce the arrival of the greatest king, King Jesus, God did not ask Augustus’ permission. God, in His sovereign time and by His sovereign will, allowed every event to unfold so that everything would play out as He foretold through the prophets. Never stress because God is not caught off guard. Know that He is working in every detail to accomplish His plans. (See Psalm 138:8.)
With its taxation machine, the mighty Roman empire could care less about a poor couple in an outlying province. God cared. God used Caesar Augustus’ census for a far more critical purpose than Caesar knew. God used the Roman census to fulfill prophecy and point to the greatest ruler of all — Jesus.