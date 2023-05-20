When you hear the word "gospel," lots of imagery might pop into your mind. Different people have different ideas of what this term means. Some might think about the first four books of the New Testament, and some might think about preaching and missions.

While all these are good things, the gospel is the message regarding Christ Jesus, the kingdom of God, and His salvation. The gospel is the almost too-good-to-be-true news that Jesus has done for us what we could not do for ourselves.