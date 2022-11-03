When a census of the Israelites was taken, we read in Exodus 30:11-16 that each one was commanded to pay the Lord a ransom for their life at the time they were counted. God said that each person 20 years and older had to give a half-shekel. God declared explicitly in verse 15 that the rich were to pay no more, and the poor were to pay no less.
Today there are so many rich lessons we can learn from the Old Testament’s half-shekel “Atonement Money.” For the Christian, we are reminded that rich and poor alike can have their sins atoned by coming to the level ground of Calvary and believing in the work of Christ on the cross.
The word “atoned,” or “atonement,” means that Christ Jesus willingly gave Himself as the ransom for our sin debt. The word “ransom” means payment. So, when we say that we are atoned, we mean that Jesus made the payment to buy us back from the curse of sin. Poor and rich alike are atoned to God through Jesus’ sacrifice on the cross of Calvary.
We cannot earn our salvation; we cannot buy our salvation; we cannot be “good” enough to find salvation. We come on a level playing field, the level field beneath the cross where Jesus made the payment for our sin debt. Jesus made the once-and-for-all payment for you and me. Just like the half-shekel was the full payment of redemption in the Old Testament census — no more, no less. According to Romans 6:23, Jesus’ payment for humanity was the complete and final payment to buy back all humankind from sin’s curse.
Another lesson from the half-shekel is the fact that it is half. Two halves make a whole. It takes Jesus’ complete work of redemption to make us whole. Romans 1:1-17 reminds us that we can never be entirely whole apart from Jesus’ salvation.
Many go their entire life looking for that one thing that will complete them. They may try many things, both progressive and harmful, but still find themselves coming up short each time. John 3:16 reminds us that we are each like the half-shekel; we must have Jesus’ completed work to be spiritually and physically alive and whole.
The final lesson is from Proverbs 27:17 and that is our faith finds strength in community. What we do for others determines both our purposes. When we invest in the lives of others, what we might consider a half-shekel could end up making someone else whole.
The author of Hebrews reminds us in Chapter 13:16 not to neglect to do good and to share what we have, for such sacrifices please God. The half-shekel was a fixed amount. The rich could not give more, and the poor could not give less. So, we do not have to do something elaborate to make a difference in someone else’s life. Often our “half-shekel” makes someone else whole.
We, rich and poor alike, all come to Jesus on the level ground of Calvary. Secondly, it takes Jesus’ completed work at Calvary to make us whole. Three, even our most minor efforts sometimes make the most significant difference in the lives of others. I hope these life lessons from the half-shekel will strengthen your faith walk.