Verbal judo is a system of communication skills designed for law enforcement officers. A study by Rutgers University concluded that law enforcement is about 97 percent verbal interaction and only 3 percent physical interaction.
So why did some law enforcement officers always get involved in physical and verbal altercations while others facing the same challenges did not?
After many years of observation and experience with police interaction, Dr. George Thompson, an English professor who became a police officer, designed and authored the Verbal Judo System. I will share portions of his system with you.
Today, and for a long time, verbal judo has been part of the curriculum for many law enforcement agencies. The goal of verbal judo is to use professional and respectful verbal communication to produce voluntary compliance with a directive. Therefore, it is essential to maintain a businesslike demeanor in the face of insults.
Verbal judo has three objectives. They are as follows:
• Officer safety: Police officers are taught to use words to prevent confrontations from becoming violent.
• Enhanced professionalism: Police officers recognize the impact of their words on the public and use language appropriate for each encounter.
• Reduced vicarious liability: Police officers who handle citizen encounters more skillfully are less likely to generate citizen complaints and lawsuits and will be more articulate in describing their reasoning and actions. Reduced vicarious liability is the attachment of responsibility to a person for harm or damages caused by another person in either a negligence lawsuit or criminal prosecution.
There are five rules of verbal judo. They are as follows:
• First, people should be treated with dignity and respect.
• Second, people should be asked rather than told to do something.
• Third, citizens should be advised why they are being asked.
• Fourth, persons should be offered options rather than threats.
• Fifth, people should be given a second chance when circumstances permit.
Verbal judo focuses on three personality types. One are “nice