“But God commendeth his love toward us in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” — Romans 5:8
While we were still sinners, God sent Jesus to die for us, not because we were good enough but because he loved us that much. He loved us because we were weak; He loved us in our darkest hour before we were saved. Obviously, we could do nothing to rescue ourselves, so in God’s perfect timing, He sent His son as a sacrificial lamb so that we might be saved.
Obstacles and roadblocks surround us; sometimes, life situations appear to be more than we can bear. Our relationship with God begins with faith; thus, when we are at our lowest in spirit, we know we can turn to Him for grace.
Early Christians suffered severely at the hands of their enemies, this being the norm rather than the exception. Today we can freely practice our Christian faith without persecution. We may sense that our nation is so polarized today that faith and Christianity are a dying way of life. Please do not buy into that propaganda, for it is precisely that.
As Romans 5:3-8 reminds us, “Not only so, but we also rejoice in our sufferings because we know that suffering produces perseverance; perseverance, character; and character, hope. And hope does not disappoint us because God has poured out his love into our hearts by the Holy Spirit, whom he has given us.”
As God’s children, we were rescued from the sins of Adam and Eve and given God’s grace. While we don’t especially enjoy the pain of suffering, we know God uses these difficulties and Satan’s attacks to build our character. Problems we encounter will develop perseverance and result in strengthening our character. We can let our circumstances define us, destroy us or make us stronger.
We may know fair-weather Christians who tend to shift their stand when confronted or pressured by society. Jesus said in Matthew 24:13, “…but he who stands firm to the end will be saved.” If you feel pressured to give up and turn your back on Christ, continue to stand firm, living for Him. As Romans 12:12 reminds us, “Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer.”
We should not be careless in our actions even when circumstances seem to control us rather than the opposite. We cannot allow our behavior to discredit our stance on true Christianity, on the grace of God. We don’t want to be someone else’s excuse for turning their back on God!
As 2 Corinthians 6:3-5 reminds us, “We put no stumbling block in anyone’s path so that our ministry will not be discredited. Rather, as servants of God, we commend ourselves in every way: in great endurance; in troubles, hardships, and distresses; in beatings, imprisonments and riots; in hard work, sleepless nights, and hunger.”
In one of his sermons, Phillips Brooks, a 19th century clergyman and author, wrote, “O, do not pray for easy lives. Pray to be stronger men! Do not pray for tasks equal to your powers. Pray for powers equal to your tasks! Then the doing of your work shall be no miracle. But you shall be a miracle. Every day you shall wonder at yourself, at the richness of life which has come to you by the grace of God.”
I believe this: when we ask God for safety, He provides the means for us to protect ourselves; when we pray for patience, He does not hand us patience — He gives us opportunities to practice patience. When we ask for the ability to be compassionate to others, He does not dub us with that ability; He gives us occasions to be compassionate. We must be keen on His still, small voice.
There is a saying among the Irish: “Remember that the darkest hour of all is the hour before day.” The phrase “the darkest hour” is usually ascribed to Sir Winston Churchill, although there is no evidence that he coined the term. Thomas Fuller was the first to commit the notion to print in 1650 that “the darkest hour is just before the dawn.”
Some of us have experienced our “darkest hour,” or the lowest ebb. Others may never have such an occasion. Neal A. Maxwell, a religious leader, had this to say: “Men’s and nations’ finest hour consists of those moments when an extraordinary challenge is met by an extraordinary response. Hence in those darkest hours, we must light our individual candles rather than vying with others to call attention to the enveloping darkness. Our indignation about injustice should lead to illumination, for if it does not, we are only adding to the despair — and the moment of gravest danger is when there is so little light that darkness seems normal.”
Our connection with the Holy Spirit will give us the strength and stamina to persevere over darkness and despair. Trust in Him!
Pat Throckmorton is a resident of Perquimans County.