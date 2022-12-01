“But God commendeth his love toward us in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.” — Romans 5:8

While we were still sinners, God sent Jesus to die for us, not because we were good enough but because he loved us that much. He loved us because we were weak; He loved us in our darkest hour before we were saved. Obviously, we could do nothing to rescue ourselves, so in God’s perfect timing, He sent His son as a sacrificial lamb so that we might be saved.