I wasn’t sure whether the title of this column should be “Christian politics” or “political Christians.” I’ll leave it up to you to decide which is better.

The question of how faith should be applied to politics is a tricky one, especially since it is possible to turn that statement around. Politics, indeed, has been and is being applied to — or rather imposed upon — faith. More than a few surveys report that there are quite a few people who use their religious label as a partisan identifier.