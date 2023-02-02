...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM FRIDAY TO 5 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 10 AM Friday to 5 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Jesus preached in His hometown after he had made a name for Himself in some surrounding cities. Jesus had become famous for His healing power.
As He stood to read the Scripture, He choose a passage from Isaiah. Jesus read the prophetic words which discuss the mission of the coming Messiah.
Jesus closes the scrolls and tells those with whom He grew up that He was the fulfillment of Isaiah’s prophecy. Basically, Jesus said, “Isaiah was talking about me!”
Luke tells us that the people were amazed at Jesus’ authority of Scripture and this audacious comment. And, as happens in a small town, their enjoyment of seeing the hometown hero preach turned to disdain in a heartbeat. They were quick to move from amazed to accusatory.
Who does He think He is? Isn’t this the kid that came from Mary’s house? We know all about that family, and He thinks He’s the Messiah?
Jesus regrouped and began to take jabs at this crowd of peers. He used three arguments that set this group on edge — to the point of wanting to kill Him.
Sensing the intensity of the room rising, He stated that He expected them to be asking for a sign of healing at any point. “Heal thyself, Physician.” “Do something amazing!”
But Jesus hadn’t returned home to do tricks. He told the crowd that salvation could be found in Him alone. He had come to preach good news to those who had never heard any. He’d come to set free the broken and bring complete liberty to those bruised in their spirit. Jesus pointed out to them that He hadn’t come to perform. Instead, He had come to inform them of Who He was.
He then told them that prophets are never welcome at home.
I’m so thankful for the distinct honor of preaching in my home church. I pastor the church that made me who I am. When Jesus says that the prophet is without honor at home, one thing He didn’t say was “don’t go.”
If your salvation hasn’t gone home, it hasn’t gone far enough. The thing about being home is that the swing from pride to contempt can happen in the blink of an eye.
The last thing Jesus does to push the crowd over the edge is discuss God’s mercy toward gentiles, even when Israel was being disciplined during the Old Testament times.
God’s judgment made things difficult for Israel multiple times. During some of these times, Elijah blessed a foreign widow, and Elisha healed a Syrian general with leprosy.
Jesus’ point in bringing this up was to show that God was happy to love those outsiders that Nazareth cared nothing for, which made them feel judged. Jesus flatly expressed, you can accept Me and be a part of what God is doing, or you can reject Me and be like all the other widows and lepers that God didn’t touch during Elijah’s and Elisha’s days.
Luke hid in plain sight why Jesus could make such strong claims and stand firm while being hated by many. Jesus was constantly praying and memorizing the Scripture, and His custom was to be with the community of believers every Sabbath.
This regimen of prayer, Bible and “church” lends itself to Luke’s constant reminder that Jesus was conceived of, prophesied through, rested upon, and was led by, filled with and walked in the power of the Holy Spirit.
Offering God’s supreme gift, bringing the Holy Spirit to all of us. This is the promise of the Father, and Jesus was daily moving in the Spirit. If you need freedom or strength, you need the Holy Spirit, just like Jesus did.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.