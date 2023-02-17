...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
Luke lines up four stories that set up the first parables he will write. Luke is the master of parables, so his introduction is very strategic. He is always trying to show us that Jesus is interested in saving all kinds of people.
His first parables disclose that He has come to bring something brand new, and the Pharisees want to see Jesus uphold something old.
Jesus tells them He is a physician who comes to heal the sick, not hang with the well. He’s the bridegroom worth celebrating and who’s bringing a new robe of righteousness that won’t look at all like anything of old.
And if you try to place Him in the ancient context, what He brings will only bust wide open all they know. The physician, bridegroom, new robes and new wineskins display Jesus’ introduction to a new day. Let’s see the stories that lead up to these illustrations.
After Jesus decides to preach all over the Galilee region, we see Him teaching near Bethsaida, and He requests to stand in Peter’s boat so He can preach better. Peter allows Him, and when Jesus finishes teaching, He commands Peter to “launch out into the deep.” Peter is worn out from fishing all night, but honors his new friend. The nets cannot hold all the fish they bring in that afternoon.
This demonstration of Jesus’ authority over nature humbles Peter, who promptly kneels before Jesus and asks Him to leave because he is sinful. Jesus says instead, “Let’s go fishing for men.” They leave everything and follow Jesus.
In the next scene, Jesus is walking between towns and a leper approaches Him. A leper is not even to be seen and certainly not touched. We don’t know how long this man had been separated from family and normalcy, but he was seen as cursed and exiled to live in heart-rending loneliness because of his skin disease.
He asks Jesus if He wants to heal him, and Jesus says He will. But Jesus decides not to speak from a distance; instead, He does the unthinkable — He touches the leper. This was the first touch this man had experienced in many days. Jesus came for the outsider, the sick and the lonely.
Then, Jesus is teaching, and some friends bust through the ceiling to lower a paralyzed friend to Jesus. Jesus tells the paralyzed man that He will forgive his sins because of the faith of his friends. This is highly scandalous. Only God can forgive sins. The man hasn’t even repented.
The friends bring salvation and healing because they are willing to get him before Jesus. This is a powerful picture of the importance of spiritual community. From time to time, we all need someone who will take us to Jesus so that we can be saved.
Our last story before the parables is Jesus calling Matthew from a life of tax collecting. Matthew changes immediately, leaves his good-paying job, and invites Jesus to dinner with his scoundrel friends. Jesus goes in among the sinners and feasts with them.
The Pharisees see this and want to end the party. They begin to chastise Him for being too casual with people He shouldn’t be near. Jesus replied, “These are the people I came to be with forever.”
Jesus spends time with fishermen, lepers, Pharisees, paralytics and tax collectors. For any who will listen, Jesus is there. He is with you now, whoever and wherever you are. And He calls you today to leave the boat or tax stand and touch the hurting or paralyzed to bring the good news of healing and salvation for all people.
Wherever you help the least, you invite Jesus to be, and there is much celebration wherever Jesus is.
Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.