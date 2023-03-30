Matthew gives us a glimpse into the days before Jesus went to the cross. In Matthew 26:2, Jesus says that He will be delivered up to be crucified in two days, and thus, He is now even closer to the cross.

Matthew records in Chapter 26, verses 14-16, that Judas Iscariot went to the chief priest because he sought an opportunity to betray Jesus. Judas would betray Jesus for a marginal amount of money: 30 silver pieces.