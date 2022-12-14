“Now the salvation and the power and the kingdom of our God and the authority of his Christ have come, for the accuser of our brothers has been thrown down, who accuses them day and night before our God. And they have conquered him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony….” — Revelation 12:10-11

John the Revelator is traditionally believed to have also written the gospel of John. In this book discussing the life of Christ, John does not mention the birth of Jesus. He speaks metaphorically of the Logos (word) and Light entering earth and bringing the manifest presence of God, but he leaves out Mary, the manger, shepherds and wise men, and the angels singing.

Emanuel Webb Hoggard is Pastor at Askewville Assembly of God and a resident of Edenton. He can be reached via email at pastorwebb@hotmail.com.