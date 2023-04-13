In the same manner that there was a pathway Jesus took to the cross, there was also a pathway after the cross. After His death and burial, Jesus rose from death to die no more. Jesus’ post-resurrection walk leading away from the cross was purposeful and meaningful.
In Luke’s gospel, he talks about Jesus walking on the Emmaus road. In Luke 24:13-35 we witness two individuals, one of whom is named Cleopas, being very concerned over Jesus’ death and burial. It was later in the day of Jesus’ resurrection. The two were walking and talking about the current events heading to a village called Emmaus.
The first thing that strikes me is the name “Emmaus,” which means “hotness.” Jesus said in Revelation 3:15–16 that you are neither cold nor hot, and because you are lukewarm, and neither hot nor cold, I will spit you out of my mouth. Jesus desires that we are burning in our commitment to Him.
Next, Luke says that Emmaus was about seven miles from Jerusalem. In the Bible, the number seven symbolizes “fullness,” “completeness,” and “perfection.” Jesus’ work was indeed complete. He had defeated death, hell, and the grave, and He was getting ready to prove Himself and His perfect work to these two individuals.
Third, while they were talking and discussing, Jesus Himself drew near and went with them. In the original Greek, we understand that Jesus manifests in their conversation, reminiscent of Matthew 18:20 — where two or three are gathered in Jesus’ name, He is among them. Thus, do we take time to discuss Christ with friends and family? When we purposefully seek Him, He is in our midst.
Luke explains in 24:16 that their eyes were kept from recognizing Jesus, but they faithfully shared Jesus’ story with Jesus. Jesus then told His story from the Books of Moses to the prophets.
As they reached Emmaus, Cleopas and his travel companion insisted that Jesus stay with them, still unaware that it was Jesus to whom they were speaking. Jesus accepted their offer, and once they were inside the house at the table, Jesus took bread, blessed and broke it, and gave it to them.
Suddenly, their eyes were opened, and they recognized Jesus. Jesus’ first meal with these two individuals mirrored the last meal He shared with His disciples — thus, further confirming what it says in 1 Corinthians 11:26 about when we break the bread, we do so to remember Christ’s sacrifice.
The Gospel of Luke states in 24:33-35 that the two rose that same hour, returned to Jerusalem, found the 11, and relayed what had happened on the road and how Jesus was known to them in the breaking of the bread. Thus, the post-resurrection question was the same as the pre-resurrection question: What will you do with Christ’s body broken for you?
Jesus desires followers who are passionately hot in their zeal for Him. Jesus wants followers who will tell His story and do so faithfully — rightly discerning His Word. Jesus expects His followers to remember His sacrifice and accept His perfect, complete work. Remember His sacrifice. Never make light of the pain Jesus suffered. He suffered for you. Now, you live for Him.